Grammy-award winning former duo Zakes Bantwini and Black Coffee have officially squashed their beef

The popular DJs have reunited following a years-long feud, which resulted in subtle shade being thrown from both parties

Fans were pleased to see the two DJs reunite at a prestigious event, with many wishing they could release music

Zakes Bantwini and Black Coffee are no longer beefing. Image: Realblackcoffee, Zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

After fans noticed that Zakes Bantwini was basically one of the few South African celebrities who were not invited to Black Coffee's star-studded 50th birthday celebration, they seem to have made amends.

Have Zakes and Black coffee reunited?

Osama hitmaker, Zakes Bantwini, had an album listening session, where he invited several music acts to share the stage with him.

Right by his side was none other than Black Coffee, with whom he had forged a friendship in the early 2010s. Delivering a moving speech at Epicureans 9th Avenue, Zakes Bantwini said it has been a long time coming that he shares the stage with his brother.

"I don't know when it was the last time I shared the stage with my brother right here, and shared the stage. It was 15 years ago. The world hasn't managed to have us stand next to each other," he said.

This comes months after a resurfaced 2024 video of the duo performing together at an awards ceremony.

Zakes Bantwini and Black Coffee have reunited. Image: Ms_tourist

Source: Twitter

Watch the X video shared by @ms_tourist on X below:

"This is one for the books … Brotherhood.. Beautiful witness…And just like that, the distance began to fold in on itself."

Fans heartened by the brotherhood

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@LadyMpopi shared:

"This is really beautiful to witness. Life allows us to make amends."

@AlinaHilda7 said:

"First it was China and now Zakes, great to see Coffla mending his relationships because life is really short, man."

@kgomotso_rsa stated:

"Standing by each other through the toughest times, that's what we call brotherhood."

@aneleflawz stated:

"That's what growing up looks like...making peace and reconciliation."

@PaleFlowermco asked:

"Wow, is this real, Ms Tourism? Good to see the brotherhood together. We have longed for peace amongst them."

@Khwezi_bass shared:

"They’ve BEEN reconciled. Zakes just happened to be working in Durban on Coffee’s birthday weekend. People just be saying anything on this app."

@i_am_phatudi stated:

"Twitter people who have been perpetuating a non-existent beef won't be happy mos."

What Black Coffee said about Zakes

In a previous report from Briefly News, Black Coffee defended small-time producers after Zakes Bantwini released Osama. He insinuated that he did not properly credit them:

“People got quite emotional the last time, so this time I'll let them judge. Look, it's all love over here, but the sad thing is we have a community of young producers that are also dependent on this and are trying their best to stay afloat with a genre that isn't mainstream. Someone has to say something. This particular song isn't even out yet. It's just been played by DJs exclusively, and now it's here.”

Source: Briefly News