Musa Khawula trended over the weekend after news came out that he had passed away in prison following an altercation

The controversial celebrity blogger got arrested in 2025, and speculations of his passing in 2026 confused fans, as he is out of prison

Fans reacted to the death allegations; some responded with humour, while others were genuinely concerned for Musa

Mzansi responded to the death claims surrounding Musa Khawula. Image: Musakhawula

Source: UGC

Blogger Musa Khawula was rumoured to have died while in prison. However, many of his followers were sceptical about this as the gossipmonger was arrested in 2026 and has since been released.

How SA responded to Musa Khawula's death hoax

A viral video posted by @Thisiscolbert sparked a frenzy on X (formerly Twitter), where Slik Talk claimed he received the news from a reliable source. Slik Talk said the controversial Musa had an altercation with another inmate, who ended his life. In Slik Talk's words:

"RIP Musa Khawula, I got this news from a really reliable source, a really credible source... Musa Khawul is no more. Apparently, there was an altercation in prison and then somebody decided to take my man out. RIP Musa Khawula, if the news is true. What a legend! What a career," Slik Talk said.

Slike talk recognised Musa Khawula as a "legend" who supported his career from the beginning.

However, hours later, Musa took to X to laugh at the claims and ask fans for donations. He also mentioned how this was not the first time such rumours gained traction.

"Why are you guys like this? Why are you killing me? This is not the first time this has happened," Musa said in the audio clip posted on X. "But I just came to say, 'nope', I'm not dead, I am here. Enjoying and drinking cheap alcohol. At 6 in the morning," he laughed. "Since I'm dead, send donations for the Khawula's."

Mzansi was not too happy about Musa Khawula's death hoax. Image: Musakhawula

Source: Twitter

Below are some of the reactions from the online community:

@TwalaMxolisi said:

"South Africa is itself more than Hollywood by nature. They don't force drama, they are a movie themselves, and it's beautiful to watch."

@Therealfugaze said:

"Whether true or not, we will lower the flag for our. The gossip girl, the legend Musa "xoxo gossip girl" Khawula."

@Yoniem5 claimed:

"It was about time; unfortunately, he was a target. If this is true, that's tragic, and rest in peace to him."

@_DJMosh joked:

"I will believe this when Musa comes on here himself to confirm, fam."

@e_sgodini laughed:

"If this were true, we would have heard it from Musa himself first."

SA shocked by Musa Khawula's involvement in Comission

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Madlanga Commission criticised the leak of the investigator's communication to Musa Khawula, saying it was harmful to its integrity.

Social media users reacted to Musa Khawula's involvement in the commission's proceedings.

Khawula's imprisonment was allegedly linked to the X posts he made about ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula and businessman Ze Nxumalo.

Source: Briefly News