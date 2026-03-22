Social media influencer and singer Liema Pantsi has won the Big Brother Mzansi season 6 edition

The returning reality TV star beat Thandeka and Bravo and will receive the R2 million prize

Fans of Pantsi congratulated her, while Thandeka's fans dragged the show, claiming she was robbed

Liema beats Thandeka and wins 'Big Brother Mzansi season 6. Image: LiemaPantsi

Source: Instagram

Popular singer Liema Pantsi, who returned to the Big Brother Mzansi TV show, has won the season 6 edition of the Mzansi Magic reality TV show.

Pantsi, who previously revealed why she doesn't like fan-favourite reality TV star Thandeka, has walked away with the R2 million prize this season.

The former season 5 reality TV star previously joined legendary singer Cici on her Love Tour in the Eastern Cape.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald confirmed on his X account on Sunday, 22 March 2026, that Liema has won.

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South Africans comment on the S6 winner

@o_yaaya commented:

"The way I screamed, I commented on a post about 2 weeks ago that I hope Liema wins because she stood up for those who couldn’t stand up for themselves, and as a mother to a young girl who was bullied, I could only hope there was a Liema around to stand up for my baby. Thalians came for me, but this win is so personal. I am so happy, man. I’m in tears."

@RobertMboneni said:

"We know that you're the real winner...they robbed you of this crown. In South Africa and Africa at large, you are the actual winner, and to us as Italians."

@odedanilo reacted:

"The real winner this season is Thandeka. The other girl had been on this show before and already had a half-million fan base established. Has campaigns for the show, performed on the show, and even has friends in production. It was obvious. TDK. Well Done #BBMzansiS6."

@OmnipotenttHP responded:

"She is probably dating someone big inside the production. There is no way, bro..it was scripted for her."

@Mr_HustleZA said:

"How does a show give out the winning title to someone who had their time in the same show before? Why didn't you create a show where the previous housemates can compete amongst themselves? Fu** DSTV and fu** big brother. You stole from the newcomers, and you should be ashamed of yourselves."

@NehaNehali responded:

"People have been saying that the show is rigged & we didn't wanna believe it. Following Ashay's eviction, it became clear that the production was using newbies to redeem the returnees. We're pissed to the core. If it were a fair game, then all the HMS should have been returnees."

Liema wins 'Big Brother Mzansi season 6. Images: Liema

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi season 6 star Liema Pantsi slams Anele Mdoda

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Big Brother Mzansi season 6 contestant Liema Pantsi is at the centre of a controversy after a public spat involving broadcaster Anele Mdoda.

On Friday, 20 February 2026, Liema’s team issued a strong statement on X (Twitter) after Anele allegedly used a combination of a vulgar word and the first two letters of Liema’s name in a now-deleted tweet.

Fans had mixed reactions: some accused Liema’s team of hypocrisy, while others defended her and criticised Anele Mdoda.

Source: Briefly News