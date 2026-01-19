Popular Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star Liema has admitted she doesn't get along with Thandeka

The singer shared in her diary session with Biggie why she doesn't like the popular star this season

Viewers of the show commented on Liema's diary session video over the weekend

'Big Brother Mzansi' fans slam Liema for not liking Thandeka. Images: Liemapantsi

Songstress and content creator Liema Pantsi received mixed reviews over the weekend when she revealed why she doesn't like fellow housemate Thandeka.

Pantso, who recently revealed her Christmas plans on social media, admitted in a video that Thandeka irritates her.

Thandeka has been trending on social media since she and Mmeli began dating on the reality TV show.

A fan of the show @whitney_xo shared a video on her X account of Liema admitting she doesn't like Thandeka on Sunday, 18 January 2026.

"She captioned the clip: Liema: "I don't like Thandeka, and I'm going to show it soon. She makes weird dark jokes, and she irritates me.”

In the clip, Liema says she doesn't like Thandeka, and for now, she's being sweet to her, she's being cajole. She makes the worst jokes, the darkest jokes. The reality TV star adds that Thandeka makes malicious jokes.

Everything she says irritates her, and she doesn't care if she's not liked for not liking her, because she doesn't like her.

Big Brother Mzansi fans react to Liema's clip

@mines00123 asked:

"Thandeka is the finest girl in the house, right?"

@Wheatny_xo replied:

"In my opinion, she is."

@Lindokuhle_Mash said:

"Liema is always threatened by prettier girls than her. Remember how she treated Els and Zee?"

@RealMadamCoco wrote:

"Liema must rest."

@larsmeryl responded:

"How do I vote for you queen? I love people who don't tolerate nonsense! Show them."

@mukheth3554417 said:

"Thandeka is the show."

Social media user @RainyZionn shared a video on his X account of Thandeka crying in the bathroom on Sunday, 18 January 2026.

@Henriendu reacted:

"Ofcourse you never like anyone that shines brighter than you. Not surprised."

@GiftAbr67478127 commented:

"This girl's jealousy is low-key loud."

@ozolovesnengi said:

"The problem is she thought she was going to outshine everyone, and Thandeka said hold my cup uzozwa."

@lungelo_gasa replied:

"Athi, if I'm not liked for not liking her,' all she's thinking about is outside what people will think...go do you and let's see what happens."

@Wheatny_xo wrote:

"And we will be here to enjoy it."

@sweethoney_be responded:

"This season is scaring me. It has the potential to be really messy, and I don’t have the strength."

@Wheatny_xo said:

"Just be like me and watch without emotions."

@ozolovesnengi replied:

"I am 100% sure Thandeka won't reach this level."

'Big Brother Mzansi' s Thandeka is dating Mmeli in the house. Images: JabuMcdonald and IpelengSelepe

