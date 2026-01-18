The cast and crew of Inimba recently had social media talking when a video of them singing and dancing at Kamva's funeral was shared online

Newcomer Tshepiso Jeme bid farewell to the isiXhosa TV show this past week, when his popular character was killed

Viewers of the hit TV show recently said goodbye to Jeme on social media, who played Zendande Mfenyana's on-screen son

The cast and crew of Mzansi Magic's hit telenovela 'Inimba' recently shared a video of their behind-the-scenes moment at Likamva "Kamva" Mabandla's funeral service.

Rising star Tshepiso Jeme, who portrayed the fan-favourite character of Kamva, recently opened up about playing the role and leaving the show.

Jeme's character recently trended on social media when his Kamva was involved in a tragic car accident.

Mzansi Magic's film and TV director @Lufuno_ichao shared a clip of the cast and crew at Kamva's funeral on his Instagram account on Saturday, 17 January 2026.

"Maintaining a good spirit behind the scenes," he captioned the clip.

In the video, the cast and crew of the TV show are seen singing and dancing at Kamva Mabandla's graveyard.

Mzansi Magic viewers react to Kamva's exit

@Raororisa reacted:

"Kamva was indeed Thumeka's protector. He loved his mom dearly, shem sad."

@SiminkieM replied:

"Why not Thulani or Thandeka? They are the most useless characters in Inimba. No house, no kids, no food, no no no no. I want a trade."

@_Thembalihle_ wrote:

"Even Ntsiki is crying namuhla (today). Likamva, you will be missed dearly."

@FikileVezi responded:

"Kamva has arrived safely ko (in) heaven. Now Miss 20 years is gonna give us a headache next week ai."

@manpower_within said:

"Can't overstate the underlying educational element in #INIMBA currently. That scene with Ntsiki had us all thinking she bout to be on I blew it off the back of Kamva's passing, little did we know that she's the responsible Dabs looking out for the fam during tough times."

@apple_december responded:

"When Kamva spit and called his mother a disgrace. I got up and gave him a standing ovation! Come on, Likamva. She should be ashamed!"

@MsShashaDaniels wrote:

"As I'm catching up on Inimba, I have to point out that a lot of Thumeka's grief comes from guilt. Her, Likamva, and Hlathi were at loggerheads in his final days, to the point that he told them that they would lose another son. Oh, and how final his words were."

@FariSnoe replied:

"I know we hate the Cosmo gang, but guys, Thumeka is in denial and grieving, expecting her to just give up Kamva’s heart is expecting a lot. That was her baby."

