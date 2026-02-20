Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 contestant Liema Pantsi is at the centre of a controversy after a public spat involving broadcaster Anele Mdoda

Liema Pantsi criticised Anele Mdoda over her tweet. Image: zintathu, liyema_pantsi

Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 contestant Liema Pantsi’s team has come out swinging, and they are not playing nice.

Liema, who recently returned to the Big Brother Mzansi house after fans voted to give her another shot at the R2 million prize. She has now found herself at the centre of a different kind of spotlight.

On Friday, 20 February, Liema Pantsi’s team fired back at Anele Mdoda after she referred to the reality TV star with a crude name in a now-deleted tweet. The name was a combination of a vulgar word and the first two letters of Liema’s name.

Taking to X (Twitter), Liema’s team made it clear they were not amused. In a strongly worded statement, they accused Anele of turning Liema’s name into a cheap punchline. The post was captioned:

“Reducing someone’s name to a punchline isn’t humour, it’s disrespect. Names carry identity, history and dignity. They are not props for cheap laughs. When you have influence, your words carry weight. They shape conversations and set the tone for how others think it’s okay to behave. That responsibility should never be taken lightly. It’s genuinely disappointing to see a public figure choose mockery over maturity. We owe the next generation better examples than this.”

See the post below:

SA reacts as Liema Pantsi blasts Anele Mdoda

In the comments, some social media users accused Liema Pantsi’s team of being hypocritical. Others defended Anele Mdoda, saying the tweet was fake. Several netizens slammed Anele and called for her to face the consequences of her actions.

Here are some of the comments:

@SiyandaNdimba asked:

“It's fun when your fanbase calls people BraKop?”

@tracyndlovu390 remarked:

“Karma is a boss 😏when Somizi was decampaigning Thandeka, it was all jokes. Now, feel the heat also 😂The mighty lilies are crashing out with a swift exit, and I’m loving it 😂”

@immortalz24 defended:

“Oksalayo. What are you gonna do about it? Nothing! Anele Mdoda is the best radio presenter in the world, and she is beautiful! Go to the nearest police station. If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen.”

@Lelo_Sss said:

“It’s okay to come for someone who is dragging you, but mocking Liema, who has done nothing to you, is so low. I’m very disappointed…with Oyinene’s profile and all.”

@rev_magobe suggested:

“We'd better start reporting her to her supervisor. We need an apology from her. This lady really hurt me, and I had nothing but respect for her until now.”

@AliciaBBstan agreed:

"Especially when she’s old enough to know better, yet busy criticising a 24-year-old who has done nothing to anyone. Claiming Liema doesn’t deserve a second chance, while Miss SA itself allows contestants to return multiple times, is not just inconsistent, it’s diabolical."

Fans reacted after Liema Pantsi fired back at Anele Mdoda over a crude nickname. Image: liyema_pantsi, zintathu

