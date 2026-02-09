Buhle B's sudden eviction from Big Brother Mzansi ignited a major buzz on social media

The now-former housemate was announced as the latest evictee, news that brought joy and sparked cheeky reactions from Liema Pantsi's fanbase

This comes after a feud erupted between the ladies. Now outside, Liema's fans couldn't help but celebrate Buhle's exit while criticising her behaviour on the show

Social media reacted to Buhle B’s sudden eviction. Image: makhanya.buhle

Big Brother Mzansi contestant Buhle B was the latest housemate to get the boot on Sunday, 8 February 2026.

Tensions were high in the Bazozwa house, where contestants were forced to introspect during the dramatic live show.

Ushered by host Smash Afrika, he questioned the housemates on the tension among the ladies, as well as the romances that had formed in the house. Among those love stories were Buhle B and Tumi the Barber's romance, which many viewers noted was a recipe for disaster.

The pair launched their "ship" on the show and became serious rather quickly, a period that saw Buhle become overly territorial over her man. Their romance also caused friction between Buhle and the other ladies in the house, where Buhle often accused her housemate of wanting Tumi, and Liema Pantsi was one of them.

The singer's feud with Buhle began when Buhle accused Liema of flirting with her partner, leading to several clashes and one epic "crashout" where Liema confronted the couple.

Their fallout reached a fever pitch during the live eviction, as Liema’s fanbase took to social media to claim victory after the hostility Buhle directed toward her during her time in the house.

Buhle B said her goodbyes after she was evicted on 'Big Brother Mzansi.' Image: makhanya.buhle

Buhle was one of three housemates to be let out, including Kokii and Mshefane, and her name was mentioned last, a dramatic closing to an equally drama-filled few weeks.

Reacting to her exit, Buhle told Smash that she trusted that it was "God's plan and timing," but was mostly saddened to leave her man behind. Taking to her Instagram page, she offered a heartfelt thank you to her fans,

"Thank you to everyone who took their time and efforts to support, vote for and love Buhle B! It doesn’t go unnoticed."

As the competition heats up, the remaining housemates are left to navigate a house without its most controversial ship and the constant friction it caused. All eyes are now on Tumi the Barber to see whether he will remain loyal or find another partner to help in his strategy to win the grand prize.

Meanwhile, for Liema, she continues to stand tall with the support of her loyal fanbase, proving that staying grounded in the face of conflict is a winning strategy both inside and outside the house.

Watch Buhle B's eviction announcement below.

Social media reacts to Buhle B's eviction

Like clockwork, Liema Pantsi's supporters wasted no time in gloating about their fave's victory.

dorky.eye.zw said:

"She can watch Liema from home now."

yanda_deekay cheered:

"Liema fans, let’s celebrate!"

bat_mhlekwa wrote:

"I’ve never been this happy."

itsmutatibrenda celebrated:

"My favourite eviction, thank you, South Africa!"

Meanwhile, others lamented the potential Buhle B had, claiming that her relationship with Tumi the Barber derailed her. This comes after the pair's steamy bathroom session, a scene many felt affected Buhle's reputation.

bxrbie_dr3amz said:

"Eish, Buhle, girl, you had potential only if you stayed away from Tumi."

aya.ndaa said:

"This girl had so much potential, but that ship thing ruined it."

waki_duddy speculated:

"Mjolo made her lose votes."

While Liema Pantsi’s fans celebrated Buhle B’s eviction, others argued that her relationship affected her performance on the show. Image: bigbromzansi

On the other hand, some viewers speculated that Tumi would disappoint Buhle and find another house girlfriend to keep him company.

refilwe.__m said:

"I said it. Now you'll be forced to watch Tumi try his luck with Liema."

talahdacosta_official wrote:

"Buhle B is about to see what 'her man' is capable of doing."

_.mooira_cky._07 posted:

"Imagine if Tumi moves on."

