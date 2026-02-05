Two more housemates, Dene Jones and Mashel, were recently evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house

The former contestants' exit ignited a fierce debate among their supporters and fans of the show, who argued whether they deserved to get the boot

Meanwhile, others in the comment section were quick to celebrate the evictions as the competition heats up

The discussion surrounding the recent Big Brother Mzansi evictions is still ongoing after two more housemates got the boot, only this time, a majority of social media users seemed satisfied with the decision.

Former contestants Dene Jones and Mashel were voted out on Sunday, 1 February 2026, making it a total of four housemates who have left the house so far.

Before them, former contestant Ofentse Modise was also given the boot, leaving supporters disappointed by his sudden departure.

While their eviction had already been predicted by some viewers and media personality Naledi M, former BBMzansi contestant Yolanda Mukondeleli, and content creators Tsholofelo Moyo and Nombulelo Fox, Jones expressed disappointment in her exit, noting that she hadn't gotten an opportunity to lock lips with one of her housemates.

"I'm so sorry for the fact that I never got to kiss someone. But listen, the journey is not over, it's just about to begin," she said.

The double eviction ignited a heated debate among viewers, who instantly took to social media to share their thoughts on Dene Jones and Mashel's exit.

Mzansi reacts to Dene Jones and Mashel's eviction

The double eviction ignited an intense discussion on social media. Read some of their comments below.

Ndiks17 reacted to Mashel's exit:

"People didn’t connect with him."

NalediyaMorena said:

"I think we saw this coming."

Kurhulafiona slammed Dede Jones:

"Dene Jones promised a lot but did nothing! She’s the epitome of false advertisement."

Dl32941Dlamini wrote:

"Honestly, he didn't bring anything to the table besides gossip, and everyone does that in the house, so basically he didn't stand out or have a game plan."

Cyamthanda_ celebrated:

"Oh, I'm so happy he is gone."

andamakapela00 posted:

"Dene Jones needs to go and rewatch Big Brother and see if she was going to vote for herself if she were us".

Princess_Kgadi wrote:

"I don’t like Mashel, but I’d honestly tolerate him in the house over Dene and Ilano."

ItsThembiNjapha threw shade at Dede Jones:

"I send my greetings to Dene Jones, who didn’t do any of the things she said she would do but was always in Mmeli and Thandeka's business. Good day, Miss Jones."

