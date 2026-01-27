‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Season 6 sparks outrage over steamy scenes

On Monday, 26 January 2026, a social media user questioned the purpose of Big Brother Mzansi while highlighting several steamy scenes that have dominated the show two weeks after it started

The social media user shared videos of the steamy moments between Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 housemates

Critics argued that the show promoted drama and attention-seeking rather than educational or uplifting content, while supporters said the show offered a peek into relationships and social dynamics

The several steamy scenes on Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 have some South Africans voicing their concern about the reality TV series.

Big Brother Mzansi Bazozwa Edition has had its fair share of relationship drama despite being only two weeks into the show, which kicked off on Saturday, 11 January 2026.

Trixie cheated on Bravo B with Que after a steamy session with Ofentse in the first week. Buhle B and Tumi the Barber went all the way during a bathroom incident that had tongues wagging on social media.

While some viewers have enjoyed the relationships and steamy sessions, a section of social media users found themselves scratching their heads about the whole show.

Steamy scenes on BBMzansi spark social media debate

On Monday, 26 January 2026, X (Twitter) user @al_varo777 shared two videos from Big Brother Mzansi Season 6. The post was captioned:

“Genuine question, what’s the purpose of the big brother reality shows?”

The post consisted of two videos: one of Buhle B and Tumi the Barber locking lips on the sofa, and another of Trixie B and Ofentse having a steamy session a few days after Big Brother Mzansi Bazozwa Edition kicked off.

Watch the videos below:

Netizens split over BBMzansi steamy scenes

Social media users flooded the comments with responses to the social media user’s question. While some responded to the question, others criticised the concept of reality TV shows.

Here are some of the responses:

@Tweetbynice1 said:

“Honestly, it’s just for entertainment and a peek into human behaviour under pressure. Plus, some people love the drama!”

@Sbudamoore suggested:

“Why they can’t produce programs that will uplift the youth of this country, educational programs, entrepreneurship programs, skills development programs, with so much airtime we can all learn a thing or two, programs like Class Act which was producing renowned actors, programs like Coca-Cola Pop stars, which gave you good musicians, instead TV is full of Moja Love ‘Uyajola’ nonsense.”

@SandileKaMsibi claimed:

“All of DSTV has been doing this for years: Selling you a culture of degeneracy till you own it and defend it as your own.”

@MvelohEnhleh said:

“I always think of their families and friends, maybe I am so much on privacy because what are their families saying?”

@Taiwothoughts argued:

“Big Brother isn’t about teaching values; it’s about showing how far people will go for attention, drama, and a check. Reality TV, not real-life lessons. 🤷‍♂️”

