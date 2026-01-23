Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 housemate Trixie cheated on her love interest, Bravo B, with Que on Friday, 23 January 2026

The incident was captured on live feeds, showing Trixie and Que kissing under the blankets while Bravo B slept in the same room

Social media users clashed online, with some defending Trixie, while others blamed Bravo B for playing hard to get

'Big Brother Mzansi' Season 6 views Trixie kissed Bravo B while he slept nearby.

Hebanna! Big Brother Mzansi viewers were left stunned after Season 6 contestant Trixie seemingly cheated on Bravo with another housemate whilst he slept in the same room.

Big Brother Mzansi Bazozwa edition has been serving relationships on a silver platter, with contestants wasting no time locking lips and forming romantic connections.

Trixie and Ofentse were the first housemates to lock lips in the Big Brother Mzansi Bazozwa house and have a steamy session, but that amounted to nothing. As the days went on, Trixie and Bravo B grew close, but what happened in the early hours of Friday morning caught viewers off guard.

Trixie cheats on Bravo B while he sleeps and kisses Que

On Friday, 23 January 2026, social media user @Rainyzionn shared a clip of Trixie and Que cuddled under the blankets, sharing a steamy kiss, with Bravo B asleep nearby in the same bed. After sharing the kiss, Trixie asked Que whether Bravo B was still sleeping. The post was captioned:

“Who is Trixie kissing again when Bravo B is sleeping just next to her? I think he can hear them yho Trixie. Stoonplating Bravo B.”

Watch the video below:

BBMzansi fans react to Trixie cheating on Bravo B with Que

The moment, captured on live feeds, stirred a flurry of reactions about loyalty in Big Brother Mzansi Season 6, which launched on Saturday, 11 January 2026. While some criticised Trixie, others defended her and blamed Bravo B for playing hard to get.

Here are some of the comments:

@Ndiks17 exclaimed:

“Things are happening in Big Brother's house.”

@DimaMaponya said:

“I said that Trixie doesn’t want anything serious; she just wants kisses and cuddles, and Bravo is playing hard to get.”

@Ntombif78633896 remarked:

“I just wish Que doesn’t go on Sunday because things are gonna happen mmm.”

@CharmPAINNN said:

“I just love the fact that Trixie is making Que feel 'seen' (even though it's in this manner 🔥😭) and part of the house, since some others have been dismissive of him.”

@OoperateE said:

“Trixie is a big hypocrite, hey, she’s been on Ofentse’s neck for days, labelling him different things, now she’s secretly kissing Que. Mind you, Ofentse has not kissed any other woman in that house. Anyways, she’s Bravo B’s problem to deal with 😌”

@AbiodunRaphiat shared:

“Trixie better not wake up tomorrow and start professing love to Bravo B.”

Mzansi reacted after Trixie cheated on Bravo B.

