South African Amapiano vocalist Thatohatsi recently thanked all her fans who supported her after she was bodyshamed by podcasters on Piano Pulse

The Thandaza hitmaker shared a lengthy message on her Instagram stories, which quickly went viral

Many stood up for the star after the podcasters made disgusting statements about the star's appearance

Thatohatsi speaks out after she was bodyshamed.

Yoh, things haven't been all rosy for the upcoming Amapiano vocalist Thatohatsi as she previously faced a lot of cyberbullying after the popular podcasters from Piano Pulse bodyshamed her, causing her to remove all her pictures from her Instagram account.

On Sunday, 18 January 2026, the Thandaza hitmaker decided to express her gratitude to everyone who stood by and supported her, just like how Lady Du did on social media. She shared the message on her Instagram stories, and it reads:

"I would like to thank each and every one who has been so supportive of me. I read your messages, comments and videos that were made to uplift me, ngyabonga ngok’khulu ukuy’thoba (thank you very much). Without God and you guys, I don’t think I would’ve gained so much strength to come back and be myself again. May the good Lord bless each and every one of you.

"Uthando eni ngiphe lona felt like a huge hug filled with love and care. This message is out of love from me to my fellow people, friends and family in South Africa and abroad. Lets continue from where we left off and forgive."

See the message below:

Thatohatsi thanked everyone who stood up for her.

Who is Thatohatsi?

Thatohatsi is a rising South African Amapiano vocalist and actress known for her powerful, soulful voice, featured prominently on Kabza De Small's album Bab'Motha and gaining traction with her hit single Xolele.

She's also an actress and model with training from The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, blending her musical talent with a diverse background in performing arts.

Where to Find Support

If you or someone you love is in need of immediate emotional assistance, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) offers a 24-hour Suicide Crisis Helpline at 080 056 7567. For those who prefer texting, SADAG also provides a WhatsApp counselling line at 076 882 2775 (available from 8 AM to 5 PM).

Additionally, LifeLine South Africa provides a national counselling line at 086 132 2322, where trained counsellors are ready to offer a compassionate ear and guidance through difficult moments.

