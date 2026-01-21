South African media personality Minnie Dlamini had many netizens thirsting over her beauty

The award-winning star joined the 2016 vs 2026 challenge on social media, as she posted a throwback picture of herself

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions and compliments

Well, it seems like the media personality, Minnie Dlamini, also didn't want to miss out on the trending 2016 vs 2026 challenge on social media, as she joined in on it.

Following in Rachel Kolisi's footsteps, on Sunday, 18 January 2026, the former Rockville actress decided to post several pictures of herself from back in 2016 and also shared the story behind the snaps, describing the great year it was for her.

She captioned them:

"2016 was a year of shine, speed… and people I’ll never forget 💎 Broke the internet in a little pink dress. Hosted the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards in Nigeria. Came home to host the South African Film and Television Awards. Led the NedBank Ke Yona Team Search, helping unearth future PSL stars, one now wearing Bafana Bafana colours on the road to the World Cup 🇿🇦⚽️. Survived Tropika Island of Treasure 😂 Hosted the Essence Music Festival in Durban. Fronted a national Dentyne campaign.

"Rolled out the Woolworths x Pharrell Williams campaign. Did SoccerZone, and officially stepped into my SuperSport era. PSL Awards, Sports Awards… I solidified myself as one of the most formidable Hosts on the continent 🌍 I was in London, Lagos and New York ✈️ Living it up, private jets… I was too nice 😊 I also got engaged, but we can skip that part lol 😂 That same year, I won two YOU Spectacular Awards in one night: S*xiest Woman in South Africa and Social Media Star."

See the post below:

An online user on X @busiwe_bubu also posted a stunning picture of Dlamini in a pink bodycon dress, which had many netizens thirsting over her.

See the post below:

SA reacts to Minnie's participation in the challenge

Shortly after the star joined the challenge, like Faith Nketsi and others on social media, many netizens couldn't help but thirst over her 2016 pictures. They flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

beautiemasvaurealt said:

"Wow, you’ve crushed it. Hard work, big wins, and still going strong-seriously impressive. Keep shining Minnie."

traceylange wrote:

"You haven’t aged one little bit, just got even finer."

michellebford95 commented:

"Frame 1 is my favourite picture of you. It used to be my wallpaper, that’s how I was so obsessed. Been your fan since."

@peendy_Lwandle complimented:

"She was hot and her body is tea."

rato_merc shared:

"You are that girl, Been that girl, still that girl, will forever be that girl."

