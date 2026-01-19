Rachel Kolisi recently joined the viral 2016 vs 2026 social media challenge and took a trip down memory lane

The businesswoman and philanthropist shared a touching post, looking back to when she was a newlywed and her son was much younger

Her post brought smiles to her supporters, who flooded her comment section with heartfelt messages at her throwback photos

Rachel Kolisi joined the viral 2016 vs 2026 challenge. Images: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi took a trip down memory lane, reflecting on the last 10 years of her life and the adventure it was.

Joining the now-viral 2016 vs 2026 social media challenge, which sees participants sharing nostalgic throwbacks and side-by-side comparisons from a decade ago, Rachel looked back to when she was a newlywed and mom to a toddler.

On Sunday, 18 January 2026, the businesswoman posted pictures from her wedding day, including a candid snap with her son Nicholas, who was much younger.

She reflected on being a new bride and her struggles with unemployment, revealing what she did to earn some money.

"Nic started school, and I was desperately trying to find a job again after a year of unemployment (painted our whole house by myself while I was on the hunt). I was a bride. Went to Vic Falls (Zim) for my honeymoon, and I started doing stock photoshoots to earn some bucks."

Rachel posted sweet throwback photos with her son and loved ones, from outings to Nic's mischievous moments "experimenting with a number of different textures."

While she did not share photos of her ex-husband, Siya Kolisi, his sister, Liphelo Madlingozi, was featured in the heartfelt throwback.

Rachel Kolisi shared throwback pictures from 2016, when she was a newlywed and toddler mom. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

The couple got married in August 2016 in the Western Cape after being together for several years. They announced their separation in October 2024 after eight years, two children and starting businesses together.

Rachel's heartwarming throwback served as a strong reminder of her resilience, tracing her journey from an unemployed newlywed to the successful philanthropist she is today. While the absence of Siya in the photos highlighted the new chapter of her life post-divorce, the focus remained firmly on her personal growth and her unbreakable bond with her children.

Fans were quick to celebrate her transparency and strength, noting that despite the changes over the last decade, her spirit remained unchanged.

See Rachel Kolisi's photos below.

Fans celebrate Rachel Kolisi's evolution

The comment section erupted in "aww's" as followers gushed over younger Rachel and Nick, and the sweet memories the mother of two created in 2016.

oko_93 gushed over Nic:

"Nic was so nunuz, omg!"

colleenanningram said:

"I truly hope that was water-based paint Nic was painting the floors and everything with. He was the cutest child ever. You’re amazing, Rachel, and deserve to be treasured and honoured for the exceptional woman you are. May 2026 bring you much joy."

keituraselalome wrote:

"Nic with hands in his pockets, so cute!"

one.times.allymac laughed:

"I feel like that pic of the toddler covered in Sudocreme/ Aqueous cream/ Bepanthen is UNIVERSAL."

Rachel Kolisi prioritises her peace

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Rachel Kolisi's latest social media post.

The mother of two shared a glimpse into her healing journey post-divorce, highlighting that she was "choosing peace."

This comes after her ex-husband was rumoured to have found love again, with her post showing that instead of focusing on the hurt, she's prioritising her healing.

Source: Briefly News