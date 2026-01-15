Dutch influencer Rachel John shared a day-in-the-life video showing her busy schedule in South Africa

The 25-year-old revealed she's a full-time content creator who runs an NGO and her own company

Rachel's relationship with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has made her quite popular with SA

Dutch influencer Rachel John has given followers a glimpse into her busy life in South Africa after sharing a day-in-the-life video on her TikTok page on 14 January 2026. The 25-year-old, who recently confirmed her relationship with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, showed viewers everything from her morning routine to her evening plans.

In the clip, Rachel is seen leaving her building in the morning, hugging a young child and getting his school stuff ready before taking him to school. She then does Bible study, has breakfast, and writes words of encouragement and motivation. The day continues with a gym session, a face care routine, and a trip to the salon to do her hair.

She's also seen going out for a cup of coffee, picking up the little child from school after his first day, and taking him out for a drink. Later, she gets ready by putting on some makeup, but her car breaks down, forcing her to meet up with someone before catching a flight. It's quite a busy schedule that shows her juggling work, pleasure, self-care, and spending time with different people.

After posting the video, someone asked her what she does for a living. Rachel responded by saying she's a full-time content creator who runs an NGO and her own company called RAJOS.

According to her website, RAJOS organises surf camps in Jeffreys Bay, offering two-week adventures that include airport transfers, accommodation, daily healthy breakfasts, dinners, surf lessons, yoga classes, massage days, safari trips, and wakeboarding experiences.

Mzansi shows Rachel love

Social media users shared their thoughts on TikToker @racheljohnie's clip, stating:

@firstladytracey28 wrote:

"Thank you for investing in our kids. May god continue to fill your cup💜"

@hi_nugget7:) gushed:

"May God continue to fill your cup, Miss John❤️"

@seitha83 said:

"What a beautiful soul."

@jo-ann added:

"We were on the same flight today, and you are stunning ❤"

@annelize_claassen commented:

"Love to see how kind you are with kids ❤️"

@enrico_de_bruin stated:

"Beautiful woman right there!!!"

From solo traveller to surf camp founder

Rachel explained on her website that she first travelled to South Africa three years ago and fell in love with the experience. She signed up for a surf lodge's best package, which was packed with all the activities she had dreamed of doing, and shared it online. Thousands of people were inspired to follow the same journey.

Before she left, the manager encouraged her to bring others on the same adventure, which planted the seed for the surf camps. Rachel describes herself as someone who thrives on adventure and finds joy in bringing happiness to others.

Rachel is also a competitive fighter with fights scheduled in the Netherlands, where she currently lives in Amsterdam.

More on Siya Kolisi and Rachel John

