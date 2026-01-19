Faith Nketsi hopped on the viral 2016 vs 2026 trend, giving fans a nostalgic look back at her evolution

The photo dump featured a throwback to her iconic Queen Twerk days, highlighting the early chapters of her career

Fans flooded the comments to reminisce about her journey and her massive rise to fame

Faith Nketsi revisited her early 20s with the viral 2016 vs 2026 challenge. Images: faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Faith Nketsi recently took the internet by storm, jumping on the viral 2016 vs 2026 social media challenge to reflect on her incredible ten-year evolution.

On 19 January 2026, the internet sensation offered fans a rare look back at the early milestones of her career by sharing a nostalgic photo dump on Instagram that revisited her legendary Queen Twerk era.

Sparking a massive wave of nostalgia among her supporters, the reality TV star looked back to when she was 21-years-old and living her best life: travelling the world and breaking the internet with her breathtaking looks.

"You know I had to hop on to this trend. I was 21."

Between her trend-setting fashion and her famous curves, the photo gallery felt like a time capsule from the peak of the Tumblr era.

Her journey began at just 16-years-old when she gained massive notoriety as the lead member of the Pro-Twerkers, a dance crew that became a viral sensation in South Africa’s nightlife scene in the early 2010s.

Faith Nketsi shared throwback photos from 2016 during the prime of her career as Queen Twerk. Image: faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Known then by her moniker, Queen Twerk, Faith leveraged her popularity to become one of the country's most sought-after video vixens, notably appearing in Cassper Nyovest’s Tito Mboweni music video.

Her career didn't end at dancing, though, as she successfully transitioned into reality television with her show, Have Faith, and later became a mother.

Now 31-years-old, her 2016 vs 2026 throwback photos served as a powerful visual timeline that sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans, who reflected on the cultural impact Faith has had over the last decade.

See Faith Nketsi's photos below.

Fans react to Faith Nketsi's iconic throwback photos

The online community erupted as followers reflected on Faith Nketsi's evolution and Queen Twerk era. Read some of their comments below.

mimo_mokgosi declared:

"The challenge can close!"

nel_oslim gushed over Faith Nketsi:

"Always been that Queen."

queenkee_m recalled:

"I remember some of the pictures, that's when I started following you on Instagram."

ncobilebile_25 said:

"Yohh, the real Faith Nketsi. Everyone was obsessed with you shem."

zandile_thys raved:

"The blueprint!'

lifewithprudence_ hyped up Faith Nketsi:

"Been that girl, still that girl, will forever be that girl."

_nthabieyyy responded:

"Queen Twerk at her prime."

ceeyar_mabarbs reflected:

"That curled side part? Loved you since! Going live doing your makeup? ILYSM."

Rachel Kolisi shares throwback photos

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Rachel Kolisi's pictures from 2016.

The businesswoman joined the viral 2016 vs 2026 challenge and reflected on her days as a newlywed and mother to a toddler, bringing tears to followers who compared how life once was for Rachel.

Source: Briefly News