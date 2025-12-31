Faith Nketsi left Mzansi in a state of disbelief after the official reveal of her age during her latest birthday celebrations

Despite being a household name for over a decade, the reality TV star had fans convinced that her actual age is much higher, leading to a massive debate across social media

The scepticism regarding her age has been fueled by Nketsi's long and colourful history in the spotlight, with many arguing that her extensive list of past controversies makes her seem like a much more seasoned industry veteran

Faith Nketsi’s age ignited a massive debate online. Images: faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV star Faith Nketsi trended on social media after celebrating another trip around the sun. However, it wasn't so much the festivities that had the online community talking as the socialite's age.

On Tuesday, 30 December 2025, the Have Faith star celebrated her 31st birthday in the presence of her close friends and her daughter, Sky.

While she never dedicated an Instagram post to her special day, having last posted a promotional video on 28 December, Faith managed to repost some birthday shoutouts on her story.

Also on her story were several highlights from her vibrant birthday party hosted at the Louis Nightclub in Rosebank on the 28th. Instagram user leroyvzn shared a video of Faith dancing and enjoying herself at the club, with more photos posted by Twitter (X) user Saltiesunmasked.

The gossip page shared glimpses of Faith's fun-filled night with her best friend, Andzelo Tivani, admiring the pair's bond and longstanding friendship.

"She and Andzelo have been besties, hey."

The online community was surprised to learn that Faith Nketsi is only 31-years-old despite her colourful past. Image: faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

The post ignited immediate reactions from the online community, many of whom were debating over Faith's surprisingly young age despite her trackrecord of scandals.

She has been a fixture in the South African entertainment industry for over a decade, and her journey from Queen Twerk to a mother and reality TV star has been paved with several high-profile controversies, from her steamy video with her ex-boyfriend to her marriage to businessman Nzuzo Njilo.

The debate surrounding her past raised many concerns about how truly young many ladies in the entertainment industry are when they are first introduced to the high-stakes world of fame.

See the footage from Faith Nketsi's birthday party below.

Social media reacts to Faith Nketsi's age

The online community was today years old when it learned that Faith Nketsi was "just 31-years-old." Read some of the comments below.

ThatSbahle was not buying it:

"There's no way Faith is just 31; she's older."

thabisomoyo__ was shocked:

"31st? How? I swear I've known about her since late primary school, and I am now 23."

Kabza__nova said:

"Nothing will shock you like a baddie's alleged age, 'cause these people have lived."

Norxee was surprised:

"Faith is still young."

_awuvuyxna was in disbelief:

"WHAT DO YOU MEAN 31?"

duma_noluthando added:

"Aybo 31? Yho, these kids. Their lives are so fast-paced, ayboo."

Ehh_my_wife was curious:

"Kanti, how old was she when she was Queen Twerk? Ja, neh, that daughter is cooked."

LeedongaBaepz was shocked:

"Not 41? She's been around, ijooo."

patriotic_booty commented:

"Faith can’t be 31. The name has been around for too long for someone who has so much experience."

Note: Public reactions shared in this piece reflect the sentiments of the online community and do not constitute an endorsement or reflection of the views of Briefly News.

