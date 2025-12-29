Matthew Booth and his girlfriend, Bongani Mthombeni, recently spent Christmas together

A picture of the lovebirds posing in matching festive looks circulated on social media and ignited a fierce conversation about their controversial relationship

Many people continue to condemn the pair's relationship, stunned by how they managed to move on despite their shaky history

Matthew Booth and Bongani Mthombeni's relationship had social media buzzing. Image: bonganimthombeni_1

Source: Instagram

Lovebirds Matthew Booth and Bongani Mthombeni are once again the talk of the social media streets after their latest photo surfaced online.

The couple recently enjoyed Christmas together, and Bongani captured some sweet moments with her love, wearing matching Christmas crowns.

Taking to her Instagram page on 27 December 2025, Mthombeni shared a photo dump of selfies with her boyfriend seemingly on holiday, and included their picture seated at a table decorated in a Christmas theme with a tree in the background.

The photos were just some of the many snapshots of the couple's moments together, from corporate get-togethers to gym rendezvous.

Mthombeni and Booth's relationship, while still going strong, began on a rather controversial note after the pair had an affair behind their former spouses' backs.

Matthew Booth and his girlfriend, Bongani Mthombeni, spent Christmas 2025 together. Image: bonganimthombeni_1

Source: Instagram

The former Bafana Bafana star was married to his estranged wife, Sonia Booth, who exposed their affair to the world in 2022 after realising that the cheesecake he had baked in their home was not meant for their son, whose birthday was the next day. It was instead meant for his mistress at the time, Bongani.

Meanwhile, her marriage to Klaus Moller ended shortly after the affair was exposed, with Bongani citing "broken promises" as the cause of their marriage falling apart.

However, even after their messy divorces, the pair have grown closer than ever, with Bongani referring to her bae as her "life partner" in her Instagram bio, and even starting a business together.

Sadly, not everyone on social media had good things to say about the pair's relationship, as many users were quick to bring up the infamous "Cheesecakegate" scandal, arguing that a romance built on the betrayal of their former spouses is nothing to celebrate.

See Bongani Mthombeni and Matthew Booth's picture below.

Social media reacts to Bongani Mthombeni and Matthew Booth's photo

The online community shared their thoughts on the pair's relationship. Read some of their messages below.

paballo_patsa said:

"These two shameless people deserve each other."

Infaredlight posted:

"It might not be today, tomorrow or even next year, but I WILL BE THERE."

SiyabongaNYZ wrote:

"A reminder that karma exists only in your head, just to make yourself feel better."

kletlape declared:

"I would be so sick if my ex husband was happy with his side chick."

ArtSetshedi responded:

"He looks like he has started making cheesecake for someone else."

cindy_maryline was not impressed:

"I have never hated people I don’t know so much."

Dineo Ranaka shares her opinion about marriage

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Dineo Ranaka criticising the institution of marriage.

The radio and television personality stirred a controversial debate with her spicy take, leading many people to criticise her past relationships.

Source: Briefly News