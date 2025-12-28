A recent snapshot of reality TV stars Khanyi Mbau and Sorisha Naidoo has sent social media into a frenzy, sparking an intense debate over the duo's striking appearance

The viral image prompted fans to discuss the stars' fair complexions, with many expressing both concern and curiosity regarding Khanyi's latest round of cosmetic enhancements

Khanyi’s "new face" has become a major talking point, as long-time followers lamented the loss of her former look and questioned the extent of her ongoing facial transformations

Online users discussed Sorisha Naidoo's photos with Khanyi Mbau.

A photo of Khanyi Mbau and Sorisha Naidoo ignited a fierce online debate regarding the reality TV stars' appearance.

The ladies were captured in several photos, all smiles after reuniting following a brief time apart. Posted by Sorisha on 20 December 2025 in KwaZulu-Natal, she said Khanyi was still the same as when she last saw her: as having a beautiful heart.

"Last week this time with someone whom I met decades ago and who has not changed in her beautiful heart. Big love."

While the ladies have never exclusively collaborated on any project, they appear to have a good friendship, evident in the Real Housewives of Durban star's caption.

One of their common interests includes their shared love for film and television, with Khanyi's decades-long acting career and Sorisha's time as one of the OGs in the Housewives franchise.

They have also been likened to one another after Khanyi was mistaken for Sorisha in one of her recent photos due to her strikingly fair complexion.

Social media discussed Khanyi Mbau's fair skin compared to Sorisha Naidoo's.

Reactions to their latest snapshot sent social media into a tailspin as users pointed out the uncanny resemblance between the two, while others continue to question Khanyi Mbau's history with cosmetic surgery.

Over the past decade, she has been remarkably transparent about her journey, openly discussing everything from skin lightening and breast augmentations to her more recent facial reconstructions and blepharoplasty.

The comment section was quickly flooded with a polarised mix of concern and sharp-tongued critiques.

See Khanyi Mbau and Sorisha Naidoo's pictures below.

Social media reacts to the photos

The online community immediately criticised Khanyi Mbau's fair complexion and her ongoing facial transformations, commenting on the actress' latest round of cosmetic enhancements. Read some of their comments below.

Naomi8089221060 said:

"Khanyi looks different in every new picture."

Ntan72698 criticised:

"Khanyi looks botched."

_babybearr wrote:

"The fact that they're both naturally dark skinned is crazy. Self-hate is a disease."

future1_the threw shade at Khanyi Mbau:

"She has more models of herself than the Toyota Hilux."

Meanwhile, others argued that Khanyi's hand was a tell-tale sign of her skin-lightening procedures, suggesting that they were not as fair as the rest of her body.

WHYVIE26 said:

"The white friends hands are in denial."

_babybearr asked:

"Why are Khanyi Mbau's hands so stubborn? They are refusing to cooperate."

Waylonjunior was curious:

"So the hands just didn’t deserve the same effort or what?"

TerrenceSitheb1 added:

"Her fingers are giving it away, yazi."

