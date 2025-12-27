South African media personality Pearl Thusi and rapper Emtee recently performed on stage together

The talented artists performed one of Emtee's all-time hits, named after Pearl Thusi herself

X users in the comments section mainly praised Pearl Thusi for choosing to ignore the recent online trolling she has received following DJ Warras's tribute speech

Stunning South African actress, model and DJ Pearl Thusi stole the show at one of Emtee's recent performances when she joined the rapper on stage to perform a song together.

Emtee took to the stage to perform his 2015 hit Pearl Thusi, which is about his crush on the actress.

Pearl Thusi, who Slik Talk recently called out for her tribute speech at DJ Warras's memorial service, has been praised online for ignoring all the naysaying and living joyfully.

On the other hand, Emtee's lively performance on the day was seen as redemption following the recent incident in which he fell asleep on stage.

This collaboration brought together two of the entertainment industry's shining lights and showcased the undeniable chemistry between them.

MDN News on X posted the video of the duo's performance.

Watch it below:

Pearl ignores the noise

In the wake of recent online trolling directed at Pearl Thusi following DJ Warras's tribute speech, fans witnessed a resilient side of the actress.

Many praised her for choosing to ignore the negativity and focusing on the joy of performing, sending a strong message of empowerment and positivity to her supporters.

@Modile34314 commented:

"I like how Pearl ignores the social media hate and just does her thing. That's good for her and the bag."

@vuyo_thabethe said:

"Pearl is absolutely doing anything for the bag 🥰."

@lucia_ngwenya12 added:

"One thing about Pearl Thusi? She will misbehave."

But the comments section was not without a dose of negativity. One user, @A_simba98, chimed in:

"I can save the Queen. She's too old to be doing this."

Another user, @Malcolm6685, stated:

"It isn’t clocking to this hun that she’s an aunty now, some teenager’s mother."

Another voice on the platform, @runsowetojefe, asked:

"Is this a midlife crisis?"

Another commenter, @DonaldMakhasane, put it bluntly:

"This is disgusting."

@Zamie8909 couldn't take it. He commented:

"She's so annoying."

@Vuyo_2108 echoed the same sentiment, writing:

"Pearl Thusi is starting to be annoying."

Emtee redeems himself

Emtee's energetic set was not just a celebration of his past hit, but also viewed as a redemption following recent controversies, including an incident where he notoriously fell asleep on stage.

The rapper's undeniable talent shone through, as he engaged the audience and revitalised his reputation as a talented performer.

Users on X had things to say about him, too. @StarJay remarked:

"FInally, the man woke up 🔥🔥🔥."

Another user, @blackticAM, said:

"He doesn’t sleep when on stage with her 🤣❤️."

@professor1174 joked:

"Emtee woke up from that nap and got Pearl Thusi twerking to his song on stage. Legend 🤣."

Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in on Emtee's stage nap

In a previous Briefly News report, outspoken poet and podcaster Ntsiki Mazwai said that Emtee might need the services of Mr Moloto after he fell asleep on stage.

