Mpumi Mophatlane's stunning physique was the talk of social media after recently hitting the beach

The reality TV star had all eyes on her, and fans and admirers could not help but rave over her hourglass figure

Meanwhile, others discussed Mrs Mops' history with cosmetic surgery and compared her doctor's work to how other women's procedures turned out

Mpumi Mophatlane's latest swimsuit photos nearly broke the internet, with admirers coming from all angles, raving over her stunning physique.

On 20 December 2025, the former Mommy Club star took advantage of the warm weather with a quick trip to the beach and did not hold back on the sizzling content.

As they say, "Sun's out, buns out," and while she's famous for her high-fashion statements, Mrs Mops traded her elegant dresses and high heels for a lovely ShweShweKini two-piece bathing suit.

Said to be inspired by the mesmerising Cape Town sunsets, the orange swimsuit features Shwe Shwe rings on both the bottoms and the long sleeve top.

Living by the phrase "A little goes a long way," the mother of two let her hourglass figure do the talking, flaunting her glowy skin, thunder thighs and impeccably snatched waist.

The conversation surrounding her stunning body quickly shifted towards whether or not the star had work done, something Mrs Mops had never kept a secret.

During an episode on The Mommy Club, she addressed the speculation surrounding her body enhancement surgeries, specifically her BBL, confirming that not only did she go under the knife, but she also enlisted the help of local surgeons.

"I didn’t go to Turkey. We have such good doctors in South Africa. Why would I go to Turkey?"

Mophatlane confirmed that she "had a little bit of a nip tuck here and there" while praising her surgeon's work with a "chef's kiss."

Along with her BBL, the media personality also underwent liposuction and breast augmentation to reclaim her body after motherhood and achieve her desired "natural" aesthetic.

She maintains her figure by working out religiously, and recently took part in the HYROX fitness race along with her fitness partner Tay Malekele.

Reacting to her photos, fans and followers also gave Mrs Mops' figure a "chef's kiss," and declared her the ultimate "body goals."

See Mpumi "Mrs Mops" Mophatlane's photos below.

Mzansi reacts to Mrs Mops' stunning figure

Love-struck and fire-flame emojis flooded the comment section as online users praised Mpumi Mophatlane for maintaining her stunning figure, while others gave all the credit to her talented cosmetic surgeons.

Naki_Nephawe said:

"This is literally every woman’s dream body."

TshiamoM_ was impressed:

"Her doctor did a thing here, and I saw somewhere that the doc is based in Pretoria."

deputyneighbor was interested:

"Send her doctor's coordinates!"

cutiie_sniggles wrote:

"Now this is a proper BBL."

RealMadamCoco admired Mrs Mops' body:

"Gorgeous Mrs Mops with her perfectly done BBL."

ANerdReally posted:

"This lady is just so beautiful."

Mpumi Mophatlane stands out as one of the few South African celebrities to openly and proudly embrace her journey with cosmetic surgery, and the public response has been one of overwhelming admiration.

In an era where headlines are frequently dominated by stories of botched procedures, Mrs Mops has become a symbol of successful transformation, with many fans viewing her as living proof that, when done correctly, these procedures can yield positive, life-changing results.

