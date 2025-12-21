Tol Azz Mo's wife, Mome Mahlangu, recently promoted her wellness business, which includes health supplements

The reality TV star encouraged her supporters to take better care of themselves by following her footsteps to reach their body goals

Coming from facing a wave of concern for her slimmer figure, the tone changed to admiration as followers commented on Mome's good looks

South African reality TV personality Mome Mahlangu took to social media to promote her health and wellness business.

Famous for her larger-than-life personality and unique fashion choices, Mome rose to fame in the late 2000s as part of the Cream Cartel reality show on Vuzu, before she and her husband, Tol Azz Mo, launched their own, MoLove, in 2012.

While her days in the spotlight may have finished, her influence remains, which she has used to launch her wellness business.

Taking to her Instagram page on 18 December 2025, Mome introduced Mome Wellness, a collection of Moringa Superfoods products offering a range of benefits, including weight loss.

"The Dr said, 'One apple a day keeps the Dr away.' At @momewellness we say, 'One bottle of tonic in your fridge increases your energy, speedy metabolism, absorbs unnecessary body fat, and improves skin health."

Said to be 100% organic, Mome insisted that one tablespoon a day was enough to maintain good health, highlighting the importance of self-care.

The range includes a Slim Fit Tonic, Wellness Tea, Sleep Capsules and a Moringa Berry Shake. Her wellness collection also features a line of lounge and gym wear under the Wellness Wear range, which has been worn by stars such as Sonia Mbele, Moshe Ndiki, Lerato Mvelase and Tumi Morake.

Established around 2020, Mome revealed that a traumatic health scare inspired the creation of her wellness supplements.

In 2019, the reality TV star suffered a stroke in her home. She described feeling numb on one side of her body, but dismissed it by taking painkillers. Mome said that experience made her consider her well-being.

"That experience completely changed me. I decided to focus on holistic wellness, and through this journey, I discovered the importance of exercise, proper nutrition, and mindful living."

It was this lifestyle change that also helped Mome lose a significant amount of weight, a transformation that raised eyebrows across social media.

With the growing popularity of Ozempic in South Africa, many people speculated that the reality TV star may have used the famous diabetes medicine to help her lose weight.

In a recent interview, Mome quickly dismissed the Ozempic allegations, saying her supplements were already infused with Moringa, which was effective in helping shed weight. She mentioned that, having weighed 120 kilograms, she was intentional now more than ever about her health.

"I never want to be in my forties feeling overweight."

Her dramatic weight loss became a huge hit on social media, with fans eager to get their hands on her wellness products to help them reach their body goals.

See more of Mome Mahlangu's products below.

Social media reacts to Mome Mahlangu's products

Fans and peers were utterly impressed with Mome's products, with others marvelling at her new look since losing weight. Read their comments below.

gratitudekgatliso said:

"I thought you were Connie Furgurson. You look so gorgeous."

lebohang_mmm wrote:

"You look like Nhlanhla Mafu. Waze wamuhle."

mrs_lobisa_g raved:

"The glow!"

Meanwhile, others in the comment section were already lining up to purchase Mome's products to aid in their weight loss.

queen_zee_lately was interested:

"I need this for my mom."

skitla.1 asked:

"How much is your tonic?"

ntaoleng_sesing posted;

"I want to lose weight, December always ends with me having gained weight."

