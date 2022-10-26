Tol Azz Mo and his life partner Mome Mahlangu have been through quite a lot during their marriage

Mome took to social media to mark the 10th wedding anniversary of her union to her comedian husband, and she had nothing but sweet words to say

Tol Azz Mo is no stranger to controversy, and his wife stood by him through everything, but now the couple has risen to celebrate

Tol Azz Mo and Mome Mahlangu are the definitions of going through thick and thin together. Mome stuck to her husband's side through difficult times and opened up about their journey to mark their 10th anniversary.

Tol Azz Mo and Mome Mahlangu are the strongest couple as they have been through difficult times in the public eye. Image: Instagram/@mrsmome

Source: Instagram

Public figures were swept up by Mome Mahlangu's touching post. Many peeps complimented Tol Azz Mo and his partner for conquering obstacles in their life together.

Tol Azz Mo and Mome Mahlangu in love

According to TimesLIVE, Tol Azz Mo and his wife Mome married on 21 October 2012. Mome spoke candidly about the changes they've had in their marriage in an Instagram post dedicated to her husband.

Perhaps the biggest challenge the couple experienced was when Tol Azz Mo was accused of sexual assault by Lerato Moloi. Mome talked about that time and said she felt the world was out to get them but that they could get through anything together. She wrote:

"It's like people hate to see us happy. We have been through trials and tests publicly and that’s not easy for one’s mental health. My husband has made me understand that no-one comes between us but God who we pray to.”

People commented with their praises to the strong couple. Netizens and celebrities were gushing over how couples stuck together.

Musician DJ Lady Du commented:

"May God continue to bless you."

Motivational speaker Nomsa Shezi wrote:

"Yhooooo Sisi uyaphila emoyeni uyaphilisa Thokozani kwa Mahlangu."

TV personality Chanita Foster added:

"Tears. This is so Beautiful. I’m praying forever covers you and your family in Gods Love."

@amani_snr commented:

"Oh my we share a date. We hit the five year mark today. Happy anniversary mommy."

@mpho_mega commented:

"I remember how much my friends and I looked forward to watching this wedding, my goodness! May God continue to bless your union in abundance. I need you back on my TV screen many."

@trebzi commented:

"Truth be told, from the beggining (in Melville and all) I could see that this man is in love with your soul and he was with you to build. It's a great experience to see you both receive and give each other in love throughout. God bless your union and your family."

@nanemof_rain commented:

"Iyooo, manh you have such a warm heart.No man will separate what God put together. Acts of love."

@mizshowbiz_brown commented:

"The blessed unity. May light continue shining upon you Guys @mrsmome.m @tolassmothegamer"

