Tol Azz Mo is set to come out of comedy retirement after being away from the scene for the past three years

The stand-up comedian dropped his microphone in 2019 after losing some close friends but he has decided to pick the mic up

The media personality expressed that he got to know himself and his ancestors better in the three years he was away from the spotlight

Tol Azz Mo is reportedly coming out of retirement. The funnyman is making a comeback on the comedy scene after a three-year hiatus.

The comedian had announced in 2019 that he's done with stand-up comedy after being in the industry for 15 years. He has taken to his timeline to let Mzansi know that he's has decided to pic his mic up.

TshisaLIVE reports that the star took to Instagram to announce the exciting news. He shared that part of hid decision to quit comedy was because it cost him some of his friendships.

In his lengthy post, he shared that he got to know himself and his ancestors better during the three-year break. He promised to make his fans laugh out loud when he's on stage or in front of the camera.

The media personality's peers in the entertainment space and his fans took to his comment section to welcome him back.

zulumkhathini commented:

"All the best, brother."

mini_nomah said:

"Good that you're back. We love you."

mkhuluromeo wrote:

"Your patience is remarkable."

talifhanibanks commented:

"My brother I feel that, I am glad you are back. You know where to find me for big moves across the continent."

itumelengnyoni_number1 wrote:

"We thank you, take us back to the molove days."

mrstagsstu added:

"I thought I would never see this, the last time I asked you had said you're done. I'm glad you're back and now waiting for the dates and ticket prices."

Inside Tol Azz Mo's spiritual homecoming party

Source: Briefly News