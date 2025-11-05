Mome Mahlangu has broken her silence on renewed speculation about her appearance after one of her photos trended

She explained that her health journey began after suffering a stroke six years ago

Beyond responding to the speculation, Mome Mahlangu also announced the launch of her new clothing line, Mome Wellness Wear

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Mome Mahlangu has addressed speculation about her weight loss again after a viral photo circulated online.

Months after breaking her silence about her weight loss and surgery, Mahlangu found herself back in the spotlight when controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula shared a now-deleted photo of her on X (Twitter). Mahlangu revealed the cause of her weight loss in a recent interview with True Love Magazine.

Mome Mahlangu clears the air on her weight loss

In the interview, Mome Mahlangu denied that she was using Ozempic to lose weight, a speculation also levelled against DJ Shimza and other celebrities who have recently debuted leaner physiques. She shared that she uses products from her wellness brand, Mome Wellness, which are infused with moringa.

“Why would I be on Ozempic when I own a holistic wellness brand? When you incorporate moringa into your life, you rarely gain the weight back,” she said.

The Mo & Mome star also opened up about what motivated her wellness journey. The 42-year-old star shared that after suffering a stroke six years ago, she vowed that she would not be in her forties and overweight.

“I’ve always been intentional about my health because I reached 120 kilograms at one point in my life, and I made myself a promise: I never want to be in my forties feeling overweight,” Mome explained.

Source: Instagram

Mome Mahlangu allays health fears amid viral photo

She emphasised that she is not anorexic or underweight and that her weight loss isn’t a sign of an underlying health condition. Mome Mahlanga called out society for being hypocritical and difficult to satisfy.

“The only thing I don’t want is to end up going back to being 120-something kilograms because I’m pressured by society. When you’re bigger, they complain. When you lose weight, they still complain,” she said.

She also explained that her current appearance reflects the changes that come with age. Saying people cannot expect her to look the same as she did in her 20s or 30s.

“At some point, I will lose weight, and I’m a human being. That’s just natural,” Mome Mahlangu said.

Apart from responding to concerns about her weight, Mome Mahlangu, who co-founded Boyznbucks, a well-known group that changed urban style, also announced her new brand, Mome Wellness Wear.

She described the brand as a blend between daily wear and lounge wear. Mome said the brand caters to all occasions, whether for work or relaxing at home.

