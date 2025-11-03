South African actress Gugu Gumede recently revealed how weight she has lost in the past 18 months

The controversial Musa Khawula posted a video of the former Uzalo star showing her before and after pictures

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Gumede's weight loss journey

Gugu Gumede shared her weight loss journey. Image: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

Sana, the popular South African actress Gugu Gumede, has been the talk of the town ever since she disclosed on social media that she had a gastric sleeve surgery done which helps with weight loss, and recently she shared how much fat she has shredded since she went under the knife.

On Monday, 3 November 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a video of the former Uzalo star showing off how she looked before getting her gastric sleeve surgery done and how she looked 18 months after.

In the clip, Gumede revealed to her fans and followers that she had lost 53 kg since the day she decided to make a change in her life.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Gumede also shared the same video on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"This was Day 2 after my surgery; we are now nearly 2 years in, and it is still the best decision I have ever made for my health. I continue to receive so many DMs; unfortunately, I can’t answer each and every one. Please contact @hermesclinics directly, and they will answer all your questions. Cheers to more life."

SA reacts to how much weight Gumede lost

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the amount of fat Gumede had shed. Here's what they had to say below:

@KatlegoMaahlam1 said:

"Not every weight loss is caused by surgery or Ozempic. With diet and consistency, you can achieve this. Just because people liked her "Before" it doesn't mean she liked, nor was she comfortable with herself, mara."

@Cyamthanda_ wrote:

"I low key want this ok so I cant afford it fine but why intloko becomes long....thats my only concern kulento ye surgery. Ingathi ppl lose past their normal weight. Like me, im big-boned, so I can't get down to 60kgs, I'd look weird, do you guys get me? Otherwise, I'd do it yhu."

@BetwayReturns commented:

"As long as she feels good about herself, I guess, but she was beautiful as a thick babe, she just chose a video here where she's not wearing makeup and weaves."

@Mokongwane mentioned:

"People want to die, how can you lose 53 kilograms? Where did she get all that wait? We will wait for the results and see how she will look after such drastic weight loss."

@Yandisa87376189 replied:

"I like the old Gugu, not this one."

Netizens reacted to Gugu Gumede's weight loss. Image: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

Gugu Gumede reveals why she's no longer posting online

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former Uzalo actress Gugu Gumede blasted fake social media users, saying they were disrespecting her late mother's memory.

According to the star, the fake accounts were spreading false information about her late mother.

Source: Briefly News