South African Amapiano star Ciza recently opened up about being born with 12 fingers

A video of the Isaka 6 AM hitmaker talking about life has been for him as kid with extra fingers went viral online

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Ciza's revelation

Amapiano star Ciza opened up about being born with 12 fingers. Image: @ciza.sa

Source: Instagram

South African popular Amapiano star Ciza recently opened up about a his life secret that he has never shared with his fans and followers before.

On Wednesday, 22 October 2025, an online user shared a interview video of the Isaka 6 AM hitmaker talking about how it has been for him growing up being born with 12 fingers.

In the clip, the music producer who previously thanked his parents for paving the way for him in the industry, shared that he was always embarrased about it when he was a kid and always kept to himself even though when TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu told him that having extra fingers was a blessing from God.

Watch the clip below:

Fans react to Ciza having 12 fingers

Shortly after the star revealed that he has 12 fingers during his interview, many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Pinkfur said:

"I also have 12 fingers mara they cut mine when I was still a baby."

Mimi wrote:

"Growing up I heard from the elders that people with 12 fingers even if they would become planters and own farms they'd do great with farming, 12 fingers are considered a huge blessing that everything people with 12 finger put their hands on multiplies. Look at Sifiso Ncwane he did great in the music industry."

bankzito commented:

"My son was born with 12. He is on the Autism Spectrum, non verbal Mara his IQ yhoo sky high so yah, you guys are special."

thatgirlnje responded:

"My mum cut the first two. So I have tiny bumps on my pinky. I always forget I was a Bab’Ncwane till someone reminds me. Apparently it’s abundance nje on its own. Others were born bembethe. Thina sazalwa neminwe e-extra."

Puseletso replied:

"Yaz I'm looking at mine manje and yeah we are spiritually gifted,very fortunate when it comes to money but most us can't see it because we are expecting millions,we never ran out of money, you can be broke for a day or two after boom, you get something."

Forlyfe Logistics mentioned:

"You are unique and special, my father inlaw was born with 12 fingers, my husband 12 fingers, my first born 11 fingers, and my second born 12 fingers."

Ciza parties with Kabza De Small, Julius Malema and other top stars

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Ciza is mingling with the who's who of the South African music and entertainment industry. The star has been topping charts after releasing his trending song Isaka (6 AM).

Ciza is in the prime of his career, and we love it for him. The up-and-coming musician, who has been promoting his hit song, Isaka (6 AM), on several platforms, previously attended a star-studded event alongside his father, the legendary record label boss, TK Nciza.

