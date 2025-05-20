Ciza is making waves in the South African music industry with his trending song Isaka (6AM) and growing presence

Ciza recently attended a high-profile event with top stars like Kabza De Small and Julius Malema, sharing the moment on Instagram to excited fan reactions

Expanding his career, Ciza has ventured into DJing, inspired by legends like Black Coffee and Shimza, while continuing to produce hit songs such as Adje and Come Alive

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mafikizolo star Nhlanhla Mafu and ex-husband TK Nciza's son Ciza is mingling with the who's who of the South African music and entertainment industry. The star has been topping charts after releasing his trending song Isaka (6AM).

TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu’s son Ciza recently partied with top SA stars. Image: @ciza.sa

Source: Instagram

Ciza rubs shoulders with SA's top stars

Ciza is in the prime of his career, and we love it for him. The up-and-coming musician who has been promoting his new song, Isaka (6AM), on several platforms recently attended a star-studded event alongside his father, the legendary TK Nciza.

Taking to his Instagram page, Ciza shared pictures while hanging out with some of Mzansi's famous faces. In the post, Ciza was captured partying with Kabza De Small, Oscar Mbo, and Julius Malema. He captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"One of those nights, so many greats in one room!🌍🔥❤️."

Fans react to Ciza's post

Social media users loved seeing Ciza having the best night of his life, while with popular stars. Fans love that Ciza's career is going in the right direction.

@jaykingofficial_ said:

"Only with grootmans👏 YOUNG KID DOING BIG MOVES🏆!!"

@mindlo_netshiozwi commented:

"Just finished watching your interview on podcast and chill ❤️ didn’t know you the face but i knew the song. Nice song bro🔥"

@thulani_way wrote:

"What’s a time."

@clemza.khoza added:

That pic yaka baba no mfanakhe is priceless. TK is one of the best in music."

@vivienkayossi said:

"All my idols put together in a picture🔥🔥🔥🔥"

A look at Ciza's booming career

Despite his parents ' fame, Ciza has been paving his way in the entertainment industry. The star recently ventured into the DJing industry. He noted that he is still a musician, but just loves trying out new things. He said he looks up to stars like DJ Black Coffee, Kabza and DJ Shimza.

"I’m still a singer, I’m a DJ, I’m an entertainer. I make 3 Step and Afro house music, which are emerging genres taking the world by storm. South African sounds that are making a wave globally. In terms of the DJ world, I’m inspired by Black Coffee and Shimza, especially how far they’ve taken sound and culture."

The star is known for hit songs like Adje, Come Alive, and Bank Notification. He also made headlines when he announced that he had ventured into the DJing industry.

Fans reacted to Ciza partying with top celebrities. Image: @coza.sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee shares thoughts on Ciza's song

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee has divided Mzansi with his opinion on Ciza's trending song, Isaka (6AM), which was released two weeks ago. Prince Kaybee endorsed the song and shared that it was the best South African song sing 2021.

Prince Kaybee is slowly bouncing back to the streets of social media after surgery. The star, who is known for sharing his opinion, despite sometimes being dragged for his thoughts, raved about Ciza's new song Isaka (6AM) featuring Jazzworx and Thukuthela, released on 12 April 2025.

Source: Briefly News