South African Kwaito star Danger is releasing his first solo album in November, and he revealed that this drop is personal

The last remaining Big Nuz member recently made a cameo on SABC 1's Uzalo , and he is already moving on to new music

In an interview, Danger revealed the artistic direction he took with this album and what his fans can expect from him

Big Nuz's Danger will be dropping an album in November.

Source: Instagram

The last remaining Big Nuz artist, Danger, is set to drop an album, just in time for the December festive season.

The Kwaito singer turned Qgom hitmaker revealed the creative nature behind this album, but one thing's for sure, it is very personal.

Danger talks about upcoming album

The Durbanite revealed the album title for his much-anticipated album and all the stars featured on it. If Not, Why Not is a 10-track project which is set to be released on 14 November 2025. Fans can expect to hear the old Danger, as well as the one who is open to exploring other musical sounds.

He worked with many artists on the album, such as Amapiano singer MaWhoo, the OGs DJ Bongz and DJ Tira, as well as Mondli Ngcobo and Emza.

According to TshisaLIVE, the star said that the project symbolises personal growth, while also having fun. The Afrotaimet signee, who is looking to pursue a solo career, said he wants this project to be the soundtrack of every party.

Just recently on Instagram, fans showed love to Big Nuz, saying it was their favourite trio. DJ Tira shared some fond memories about the group and the song that made him fall in love with them. "How I fell in love with Big Nuz ❤️ and the rest was history," he said.

Fans flooded the comments with nothing but kind words:

Mandlax67 said:

"The Greatest SA Trio of all time."

soblaque stated:

"One of my most favourite albums by Big NUZ, I remember during the days of cassettes, they were at MUT opening bash handing out cassettes ayegcwele boot emotweni behamba kwi Kid. I was one of the lucky ones who got those cassettes."

loyaltybongz said:

"This is where we all fell inlove woith them. At the time, I was doing grade 4 if m not mistaken."

Danger on his acting debut

The singer also dipped his toes into acting. He made his small-screen feature on the hit SABC 1 telenovela, Uzalo, on Tuesday, 21 October 2025.

This was not the first time, though, as he made his TV debut on eHostela. “It’s refreshing exploring my talent as a creative artist who isn’t bound to just the music industry,” he was quoted as saying.

Speaking about his role to Daily Sun, the singer said he is open to pursuing acting as a long-term gig.

