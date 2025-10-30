Amapiano music producer Ciza recently thanked his famous parents, TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu, for paving the way for him in the music industry

He shared how his parents played a huge role in his music career from a young age

Ciza further revealed that he will be releasing his long-awaited album in November 2025

Ciza recently expressed his gratitude to his parents. Image: @nhlanhla_mafu, @ciza.sa, @tknciza

Source: Instagram

South African Amapiano star Ciza recently expressed his gratitude to his famous parent, Nhlanhla Mafu and TK Nciza, for paving the way for him in the music industry.

According to Daily Sun, the 24-year-old music producer, who has been getting support from his parents, shared with the publication that his passion for music started at an early age and was influenced by his parents. He also mentioned that he wouldn't be where he is today if it weren't for them.

"I am nothing with my parents, they have made me like literally, but I am also doing this music thing my way, and I am working hard making sure that I deliver the music.

"I fell in love with this craft because of my parents' reason, being that music was in my household since I was little. I got my style from my mom and my charisma from my dad, so I can't run away from that," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The star, who was previously accused of being Anele Zondo's baby daddy, also talked about how his journey has been in the music industry:

"My journey in this industry has been amazing so far; however, there's still a long way to go. The goal is to just take my music globally and ensure that Mzansi breeds international superstars."

Ciza to release new music in 2025

While thanking his parents for their support, Ciza also mentioned that he will be releasing his highly anticipated new project in November 2025, and also excitedly shared that he is being considered for a Grammy.

He said:

"Grammys is where I am taking it. I mean, it should be a normal thing for us as South African artists, even other African stars. We're nominated for African Best Performance, but I want us to be nominated for Best Record and Song of the Year.

"That's where we have to take it. I'm releasing my album, Ciza's Palace, next month, and I can't wait to feed Mzansi and the whole world with my new music."

Amapiano star Ciza to drop a new album. Image: @ciza.sa

Source: Instagram

Ciza parties with Kabza De Small, Julius Malema and other top stars

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Ciza is mingling with the who's who of the South African music and entertainment industry. The star has been topping charts after releasing his trending song Isaka (6 AM).

Ciza is in the prime of his career, and we love it for him. The up-and-coming musician, who has been promoting his hit song, Isaka (6 AM), on several platforms, previously attended a star-studded event alongside his father, the legendary record label boss, TK Nciza.

Source: Briefly News