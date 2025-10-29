The former Scandal! actor Bongile Mantsai is also a pastor, and he has dedicated his time to preaching to the youth

As someone with a wealth of experience in the acting industry, Bongile revealed that he also helps aspiring actors at his church

His strong Christian faith and background have helped shape him to become the leader that he is today

Former ‘Scandal!’ star Bongile Mantsai has dedicated his time in church to preaching to the young people. Image: Officialetvscandal

Source: Instagram

South African veteran actor Bongile Mantsai is not only dedicated to entertaining the masses on TV, but he is also a pastor.

The talented former Scandal! star has taken his talents and his experience acting on other major productions like Blood Psalms to his church.

How Bongile is using fame to inspire the youth

According to Daily Sun, Bongile Mantsai's fame attracted many young people to church, and he has used that to their advantage. He has even helped aspiring actors hone their skills while strengthening their faith.

As a youth pastor, his mission is to help the young people navigate through life's hurdles while being deeply rooted in Christian beliefs.

His strong church background is what made him the church leader that he is. The star stated that his father was a pastor who then became a bishop. He learned a great deal from his dad, and when he visits home in Cape Town, he passes the lessons on to other people.

Apart from Scandal!, Mantsai has also acted in other massive Mzansi productions such as the IsiXhosa-speaking telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire.

Mantsai started out in the music industry as a composer, songwriter and singer.

"The tool that I'm using to draw young people into my church is to use what I have, which is acting and music," he was quoted by the publication.

Former ‘Scandal!’ star Bongile Mantsai started in the industry as a singer. Image: Bongilemantsai

Source: Instagram

Bongile returned to eTV's number one soapie Scandal! to reprise his role as Mthunzi Mayiza in March 2025. Fans have often associated his real-life personality with the characters he is known for playing. However, his soft, God-centred side has since been brought to light.

A little bit about the actor Bongile Mantsai, growing up, he attended Kayamandi High School. He then decided to study drama, which kick-started his acting career. However, he was hit with a major setback after flopping as SU because it reportedly required him to speak Afrikaans, a language he was not familiar with. All of the hurdles made him into the star that he is today.

Source: Briefly News