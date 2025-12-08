Nkosazana Daughter's weight loss has once again become a major concern among fans and other online users

The singer recently debuted her new look on stage after a dramatic weight loss, and it wasn't long before she was accused of taking alternative routes to shed the weight

Meanwhile, supporters continue to defend the singer, who had become a victim of fat-shaming

Online users weighed in on Nkosazana Daughter's weight loss. Images: nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

South African singer Nkosazana Daughter raised concern among fans after a new video surfaced, showing her dramatic weight loss.

The singer went on a transformation journey that's seen her lose a significant amount of weight in a short period of time after months of body shaming and cyberbullying.

On Sunday, 7 December 2025, Twitter (X) user mr_shimmy shared footage from one of the singer's recent performances, where she and her dancers hit the stage for an electrifying show, and she did not hold back on the dance moves herself.

The video captured a much slimmer Nkosazana Daughter, wearing an all-black outfit that accentuated her snatched figure, and the user made baseless rumours that she may have used Ozempic to lose weight.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Ozempic, when I catch you? Nkosazana Daughter looks so different."

Nkosazana Daughter debuted her new, slimmer figure on stage after her dramatic weight loss. Image: nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Ozempic (Semaglutide) is a medication primarily used to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes; however, it is also widely used off-label for weight loss.

The medication has become most famous in pop culture, with many people resorting to using it to aid in their weight loss without having to commit to the gym.

While Nkosazana has yet to address these allegations, social media has reached its own conclusion regarding the singer's weight loss, with many making unverified claims that it was unnatural.

Watch Nkosazana Daughter's video below.

Online users react to Nkosazana Daughter's weight loss

People weighed in on Nkosazana Daughter's video, shocked at her dramatic transformation. Read some of their comments below.

Igcokama_SA was shocked:

"What has she done to herself?"

KenZone_B declared:

"Oh no!! That poison will be the end of celebrities."

TaKaAyama1 was in disbelief:

"This is not the Nkosazana I fell in love with."

Nduh_Majoka said:

"Even the moves are not interesting anymore."

Nkosazana Daughter's weight loss ignited a fierce debate online. Image: nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others recalled when Nkosazana Daughter was fat-shamed online, to now being criticised for losing weight. Many people defended her weight loss, believing that people would never be satisfied with her appearance.

Ndlovukazi20655 asked

"What do you men want? You guys literally bullied her."

NtxndoZAR said:

"But you guys said she was fat."

_Lee_m wrote:

"One thing that's for sure is that you can never satisfy human beings. You are chubby, it's a problem - you find ways to lose weight, it's another problem. Leave the poor girl alone."

wakapalesaa added:

"Poor girl was probably tired of being objectified. If she's happy, then good for her, honestly."

Brenda Mhlongo flaunts her figure

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Brenda Mhlongo's latest photos flaunting her snatched physique.

The former The Queen actress stunned fans with her hourglass figure and even shared a breakdown of how she achieved it.

Source: Briefly News