During a recent show, Zodwa Wabantu was left stunned after an unknown fan reached out and physically tore off her underwear

The vibrant dancer posted explicit footage showing the hand tearing the garment, sparking intense debate and strong reactions across social media

The shocking incident occurred just months after Zodwa returned to the spotlight with a new look and a new romantic partner

Zodwa Wabantu's return to the spotlight took a chaotic turn after an explicit video went viral, capturing the shocking moment an overzealous fan ripped her underwear right off her body during a live performance.

The controversial dancer, famous for her explosive performances and revealing outfits, was caught completely off guard when the unknown supporters tore her garment on stage.

She shared the footage on her Instagram page on 5 December 2025, with a suggestive caption, seemingly unfazed by the bizarre incident, which presumably occurred at the Omnia Lifestyle lounge in Lydenburg, where she was booked.

"Guys, help me find this person. He broke my G-string. Happy weekend!"

In the video, which was a close-up of the dancer's bum wearing a thong, one can see a hand reaching out from behind and tearing her underwear apart in one gesture.

Real name Zodwa Libram, the socialite-turned-sangoma is known for her bold, explicit, and boundary-pushing stage persona, gaining widespread fame for performing in very little to no clothing.

Her video garnered over 6,000 likes and hundreds of comments from followers who, like Zodwa, couldn't believe the stranger's boldness.

You can watch the video here.

Social media erupts over Zodwa Wabantu video

Online users expressed both shock and admiration for the video. Read some of their comments below.

griffith_greeffn wrote:

"This is a hard situation."

thubelihledludla said:

"No ways. This video is not complete."

sipokie was shocked:

"Why must they touch her?"

left__queen joked:

"You're so fresh, there's no way they weren't going to do that."

khulekanitwetwa was impressed:

"That’s the real Casanova, he tears up the G-strings."

osmos3875 sarcastically asked Zodwa Wabantu:

"What do you expect?"

phumlani_maphosa_ referenced Zodwa Wabantu's calling as a sangoma.

"Go consult your bones, you'll surely find him."

smukeloalixaba joked:

"I've always heard about it, but today I finally saw a G-string tearing apart."

As more fans laughed at the incident, a handful of men in the comment section made advances at Zodwa, claiming to be the stranger in the video. This underscored the intense nature of her popularity and the aggressive entitlement of her supporters, often blurring the lines between admiration and harassment.

Zodwa Wabantu introduces her new boyfriend

In more Zodwa Wabantu updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the dancer's new relationship.

Taking to her social media page, Zodwa proudly introduced the man in her life and shared pictures of them enjoying some quality time together.

Zodwa's post also suggested that she and her man had taken a serious step in their relationship, and her announcement was met with mixed reactions from the online community.

