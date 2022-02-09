Media personality Zodwa Wabantu's initiation process as a sangoma has caused a stir on social media, thanks to recent pictures

The controversial entertainer took to Instagram to share an image that shows her kneeling, with a chicken placed on her back

Locals raced to the star's mentions to berate the public nature of the entire display, stressing the process should be a private affair

Zodwa Wabantu is on a new path, and like so many others before, Mzansi has been given a front-row seat. In the latest chapter, she shared an image of what should have been an intimate sangoma initiation ceremony in Cofimvaba, Eastern Cape, on Tuesday.

It was less than a month ago that the controversial media personality and dancer sent shockwaves across much of social media when she posted a picture of herself looking rather different.

Dancer Zodwa Wabantu shared intimate pictures of her initiation. Image: @zodwalibram

The first sign that something had changed was immediately noticeable as Zodwa appeared to have had her head shaved. What's more, she started posting pictures sporting sangoma attire with the lower half of her body submerged in a lake.

But the reality TV star isn't the first famous face to embark on the spiritual path as she joins the likes of Boity Thulo, Gigi Lamayne and Dawn Thandeka King, among a host of others, to answer their calling.

Sure, Zodwa is by far the most controversial, or should we say colourful of them all, with her latest picture is making the rounds after she posted it on her Instagram account.

The caption read:

"CAMAGU," which when translated in English can mean "Thank you", "Let it be so", "I have heard", or "I promise".

Local entertainment blogger Musa Khawula also shared the image on Twitter. But some followers were quick to point out that some things are best done behind closed doors, dismissing any fanfare around Zodwa's current publicity parade.

Mixed reviews on initiation

Others, instead, focused on the more hilarious twist to the plot. Briefly News takes a look at some of the colourful responses to the post below.

@bongamsani wrote:

"Wathwala phambi kwethu manje?"

@king_kotini_sa said:

"Some things are for private, sesi Zodwa."

@tracy_n_skins added:

"Social media is slowly destroying the beauty of African tradition, how sacred it should be."

@rosey_baloyi

"This has become a fashionable trend, no secrecy anymore. Wow, I stan shortbread cookies."

@ms.kittypong observed:

"Nothing is sacred anymore."

Zodwa weighs in on backstabbing drama

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that Zodwa weighed in on the backstabbing drama between DJ Maphorisa and Mlindo Da Vocalist. Her reaction to the saga suggests that someone has also done her dirty.

Phori complained that he opened doors for the singer in the local music industry but was left in the dark when it was time to eat. Zodwa shared a screenshot of Madumane's Facebook post on her timeline.

Taking to Instagram, the exotic dancer said Mlindo was lucky because Phori has a good heart. She said she didn't give any backstabbers second chances, according to ZAlebs.

She captioned her post:

"Mina you are Fired & No Second Chance. Hamba/You can Go. These people we give Fame, Think they can be Above...They are Clever."

