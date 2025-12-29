A viral, throwback video of Dineo Ranaka has once again ignited a firestorm of digital debate, as users revisit her unfiltered and provocative stance on the institution of marriage

In the outspoken footage, the media veteran pulled no punches and described marriage as a "nonsensical" contract that she believes favours husbands while placing an unfair burden on wives

The footage has triggered a landslide of opinions, with some social media users fiercely condemning her perspective as bitter

Dineo Ranaka shared her unfiltered thoughts about the institution of marriage.

Source: Instagram

Dineo Ranaka is once again at the centre of a social media storm after a resurfaced video of her calling marriage "the most nonsensical thing" she’s ever experienced went viral.

After recently showing off her unmistakable glow from her "soft landing" relationship with a new man, Dineo's past stinging critiques of marriage have resurfaced, reminding Mzansi why she remains one of the most polarising voices in entertainment.

On 28 December 2025, Twitter (X) user busiwe_bubu shared a snippet from the former Kaya 959 presenter's interview, where she shared her provocative perspectives on the institution of marriage, saying it does not make sense to her.

"It does not make sense that an entire community of human beings would base the success of a contract that is supposed to be two human beings bound together, a mutually-beneficial contract, on one individual - the woman."

Ranaka argued that the institution of marriage is inherently unbalanced, placing the heavy lifting on women while offering men a free pass.

She contended that whenever a husband falters, whether through infidelity, neglect, or a failure to provide, the blame is unfairly shifted onto the wife for not keeping him happy or maintaining the home.

Dineo Ranaka called marriage "nonsensical," and claims it only favours men.

Source: Instagram

Having once been married, the Dineo's Diary star called it quits with her ex-husband Klaas Phasha less than a year into their marriage.

Previously speaking to L-Tido, she described her ex-husband as an adulterer and abuser; however, his disrespect towards her parents was what led to their divorce.

As the footage made its rounds across the internet, it sparked a massive debate and fierce criticism in the comment section.

Watch Dineo Ranaka's video below.

Social media users weigh in on Dineo Ranaka's statements

Dineo's unfiltered take acted as a catalyst for a heated digital debate, as social media users argued that her statements were simply a reflection of her own past heartbreaks.

TT_Lekgau said:

"Women must be careful listening to single mothers with 3-4 baby daddies; there's a reason they all left her."

Enimo70690 wrote:

"When you get old, and you realise no one wants to marry you anymore."

badoris_guy responded:

"This is the most nonsensical take on marriage I have ever heard. Legal Twitter, is there anywhere in the contract where it says the marriage is valid only if the woman does not cheat?"

PeacefulZulu argued:

"Lol, aren't her parents married for like an eternity? Doesn't she have multiple children with different fathers and a failed marriage?? If you take marriage advice from Dineo, then that's on you."

Tholo_LeQhude pitied Dineo Ranaka:

"She grew up in a loving household and couldn’t give that to her kids."

Kaay_Sleepy responded:

"She doesn't surprise me."

Mzansi compares Dineo Ranaka's current and ex-boyfriends

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Dineo Ranaka and her new boyfriend's cosy dinner date.

Social media users argued that Ranaka has a type, claiming that her new partner bore a striking resemblance to one of her ex-boyfriends and baby daddies.

