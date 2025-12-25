Media personality and rapper Anele Zondo has finally spoken out against persistent speculation regarding the source of her lavish lifestyle

The controversy stems from unverified reports linking the content creator to a wealthy Zimbabwean businessman, who was allegedly the financial force behind her recent international trip

The allegations drew mixed reactions from the online community; however, it appears that many users believe beyond a reasonable doubt that the rumours were true

Anele Zondo is rumoured to have a blessser funding her lifestyle. Images: anele_zondo

Anele Zondo finally clapped back at the blesser allegations and set the record straight after viral rumours suggested her recent international vacation was bankrolled by a mysterious Zimbabwean millionaire.

The rapper was approached by gossip blog Maphepha Ndaba on 25 December 2025, after a close friend accused her of having a blesser.

According to the mole, Anele is in a relationship with a man who has been funding her lavish lifestyle through money from a rich businessman.

The source, who claims to be a mutual friend of both Anele and her alleged blesser, claims that the unknown man has been secretly asking for money from Zimbabwean millionaire Tazvi Mhaka to fund the rapper's lifestyle.

The Shona Pantsi/ On Da Floor hitmaker recently jetted off to Dubai on vacation, a trip the "friend" allegedly claims was sponsored by her blesser's blesser.

However, according to Anele, who professionally goes by Ney The Bey, this is all a complete lie.

Anele Zondo disregarded the rumours that she has a blesser who funded her recent trip to Dubai. Image: anele_zondo

Maphepha Ndaba published screenshots of their conversation with Anele, where she disregarded the allegations as fake.

"I went to Dubai a while back. I'm only posting now. I'm also not quite sure how this person is adding this up. I'm currently home with family."

Anele is internet famous for her music, striking fashion sense, and, most recently, her controversial BBL. She is also a businesswoman and owns the Baesics brand, which sells a variety of products from water to lip gloss and satin bonnets or Baenettes as she calls them.

Tazvi Mhaka, on the other hand, is a Zimbabwean businessman who is known for his flamboyant lifestyle and links to wealthy individuals, including fellow Zim businessman, Wicknell Chivayo, who was previously rumoured to be dating Mihlali Ndamase.

While Anele shot down the rumours of her alleged ties to Mhaka, the comment section erupted with vibrant reactions to the unfounded rumours.

Read Anele Zondo's response to the rumours below.

Social media weighs in on Anele Zondo allegations

The claims have sparked a whirlwind of social media discourse, with users questioning Anele Zondo's financial independence, suggesting that her supposed wealth was linked to a rich man.

the_truth_is_the_gospel__ said:

"Her trip was so random and cringe to watch. It was very content-focused and totally off her brand. It was giving, 'they must see.' She’s never been a high-end brand collector, first class Emirates, DXB girly. It’s giving, 'I’m just a rural girl, but I’ll force this Dubai life I always see on the socials.' Ladies, we don’t have to copy all these crazy trends, man, it’s okay, really. I believe the friend, sadly."

zothi_zimbela wrote:

"South African slay queens love Zimbabwean men."

sheripops.za claimed:

"A friend actually saw them together at the airport."

coumbaswallin added:

"These old Zim men will always have a shear with these slay queens."

sassy_slice_ was convinced:

"Unfortunately, I believe the so-called 'friend.'"

georgemakhabela claimed:

"We were on the same flight with them from Dubai, she is lying."

