On Sunday, 7 December 2025, Ciza shared a clip of himself and Anele Zondo promoting their collaboration

The clip is part of Ciza's promotional rollout for the track, which was officially released on Friday, 5 December 2025

Their appearance together immediately fuelled long-standing allegations that they once dated and even share a child

Ciza and Anele Zondo reignited relationship rumours after promoting their new song together.

Musicians Ciza and Anele Zondo have breathed new life into the allegations that they were once romantically involved and even have a child together after being spotted together in a new video.

Ciza, who owned 2025 with his smash hit Isaka (6 AM), has unleashed a new club banger together with Anele Zondo, as Ney the Bae, MAVO and ZVRI. The 3-step producer has been promoting Shona Phantsi/On Da Floor, which was officially released on digital streaming platforms on Friday, 5 December 2025. However, one promo clip featuring him and Anele Zondo set the social media streets abuzz with rumours of a romantic reunion.

Ciza and Anele Zondo promote their new song Shona Phantsi

On Sunday, 7 December 2025, Ciza shared a video of himself and Anele Zondo sitting in the back of a Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

In the video, Ciza and Anele Zondo are in sync as they take turns singing their parts on Shona Phantsi/On Da Floor.

Watch the video below:

Fans reignite romance rumours after Ciza and Anele Zondo link up

The comments section immediately lit up with speculation. Social media users reignited rumours that Anele Zondo and Ciza have a child together, with some netizens joking that the duo had reunited for the sake of their alleged child. Other netizens focused on the song instead and suggested who Ciza should feature on the Shona Phantsi/On Da Floor remix.

Here are some of the comments:

bornaqueenoht remarked:

“I think I should play the ‘minding my own business card.’”

dlala_kapten suggested:

“🔥🙌🙌 remix eno Dladla Mshunqisi on that last part where you are screaming hawe mahh!!!🔥👏👏Nice banger @ciza.sa.”

thabsie_cele said:

“For the sake of a kid🫠”

mpiloenhle471 joked:

“You guys are not beating the allegations 🙌🔥”

esihle6813 said:

“For the sake of ngwana ❤️”

missywide commented:

“Rap meets 3-step. A combo we never thought we needed.”

missywide remarked:

“Y'all can really cook up allegations and run with them😂😂😂 very delulu."

Netizens reignited rumours after Ciza and Anele Zondo vibed to their new song.

Anele Zondo clears the air on whether Ciza is her baby daddy or not

Anele Zondo previously addressed paternity rumours, responding to speculation that Ciza is the father of her daughter during an episode of the L-Tido Podcast interview that aired on YouTube on Wednesday, 16 July 2025.

Anele Zondo denied that Ciza is the father of her child. She said:

"But no, he's not my baby daddy, shem. He's not my baby daddy. I'm happy that you guys have this narrative, and it's a very spicy story, I get it, but he's not my baby daddy."

Netizens expressed mixed reactions, with some calling her entertaining and others criticising her behaviour with L-Tido.

Ciza seemingly snapped in dodgy video with another woman

In more entertainment news, in June 2024, Briefly News reported that Ciza was apparently caught in a dodgy video leaving a hotel with another woman.

This was around the time Anele Zondo had announced her pregnancy, and the rumours that she was in a relationship with Ciza were at their peak. Mzansi was stunned by the new developments and sympathised with Anele after seemingly being cheated on,

