On Wednesday, 3 December 2025, Nigerian music legend 2Baba allegedly posted and deleted a concerning Instagram story

The post surfaced days after 2Baba had a heated exchange with his wife, Natasha Osawaru, during an Instagram live session

Social media users reacted with sarcasm, jokes and harsh commentary, with several expressing little concern about his message

2Baba shared a concerning post amid drama with his new wife.

The drama between 2Baba and his new wife, Natasha Osawaru, feels like a soap opera with too many plot twists and not enough peace.

Days after his wife reportedly gave him a warm clap during an Instagram live session, 2Baba and his marital woes are still at the centre of online jokes after he allegedly shared a cryptic post.

The Afrobeats legend, born Innocent Idibia, dominated headlines when he divorced reality TV star Annie Macaulay in January 2025 and married politician Natasha Osawaru in September 2025. Now, his marriage to Senator Natasha is the subject of online mockery after videos of them having heated altercations, including one where he was arrested in London, United Kingdom, surfaced online.

2Baba shares cryptic post amid marital woes

On Wednesday, 3 December 2025, entertainment and celebrity gossip blogger Maphephandaba shared a screenshot of a cryptic Instagram story allegedly posted by 2Baba on his official page in the wake of a video in which he was given a hot slap by Natasha Osawaru.

In the screenshot, 2Baba allegedly asked for help, even though he didn’t specify the kind of help he needed. The Instagram story, which was swiftly deleted after being shared, was captioned:

“Help me”

See the screenshot below:

Peeps react to 2Baba's cryptic message

Social media users, including radio personality Dineo Moloisane, flooded the comments with mixed reactions. Several netizens celebrated that 2Baba was getting a taste of his own medicine and a dose of karma for dumping Annie Macaulay, while others were concerned for his safety.

Here are some of the comments:

dineomoloisane declared:

“A re thusi monna wasfebe wastlaela😏😏😏😏😏”

mskhloe_s said:

“Annie looks amazing, and I wish her a beautiful Christmas 🎄 with her family 👏 praise Jesus!! She will do well on cover shoots and a killer role in a movie 👏🔥🙌❤️I wish her success.”

queencess_k joked:

“I saw him shrinking from 2baba to 1baba I knew kushubile,,AZISHEE KEE🔥🔥”

samie_harrie shared:

“Cardi B said, ‘My karma for you is who you end up with’ 😂 He said Natasha gives him peace, so this is the peace men are talking about 😂He is in Hell!”

_leehleh said:

“Annie better not take him back!”

gloriousheels remarked:

“I remember Annie’s tears!”

nicoleboondiweni shared:

“He left the African Queen for an African Warrior; he should deal with it.”

kgomotsotlhapane said:

“Annie has been vindicated. This proves that the grass is not always greener on the other side. The way this man mistreated, humiliated and embarrassed Annie for many years.”

Netizens reacted to 2Baba's appeal for help.

2Baba responds to London arrest reports

In a previous report, Briefly News shared that 2Baba reacted to reports that he had been arrested in London, United Kingdom.

This was after a TikTok user named Tosin Silverdam shared a video of 2Baba and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, having a heated altercation, prompting the police to be called in. However, days after the said arrest, 2Baba took to social media to set the record straight and tell his side of the story.

