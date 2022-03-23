Innocent '2Baba' Idibia's bio: Age, children, wife, career, songs, profile, net worth

Innocent '2Baba' Idibia is one of the most famous artists in Africa. African Queen remains his biggest hit to date. Get to know more about this music icon in this read.

Innocent '2Baba' Idibia is a renowned Nigerian singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, and entrepreneur. He is one of the most influential and most affluent celebrities in Nigeria. Here is everything you should know about him, including his latest appearance on the Netflix reality show Young, Famous and African.

Innocent '2Baba' Idibia's profile summary

Full name: Innocent Ujah Idibia

Innocent Ujah Idibia Date of birth: 18th September 1975

18th September 1975 Place of birth: Jos, Plateau

Jos, Plateau Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Innocent '2Baba' Idibia's age: 46 years (as of March 2022)

46 years (as of March 2022) Profession: Singer, Musician, Songwriter, Record Producer, Philanthropist, Entrepreneur, Humanitarian, and Activist

Singer, Musician, Songwriter, Record Producer, Philanthropist, Entrepreneur, Humanitarian, and Activist Genre: Afro-pop

Afro-pop Record label: Hypertek Entertainment

Hypertek Entertainment Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Tribe: Idoma

Idoma Education: Mount Saint Gabriel's Secondary School, Institute of Management & Technology, Enugu (IMT), Igbinedion University

Mount Saint Gabriel's Secondary School, Institute of Management & Technology, Enugu (IMT), Igbinedion University Diploma: Business Administration and Management

Business Administration and Management Degree: Arts

Arts Siblings: Steven, Oche, and Hyacinth Idibia

Steven, Oche, and Hyacinth Idibia Wife: Annie Macauley

Annie Macauley Married: 2nd May 2012

2nd May 2012 Baby mamas: Sumbo Ajala and Pero Adeniyi

Sumbo Ajala and Pero Adeniyi Children: 7 (Two with Annie Macauley, two with Sumbo Ajala and Three with Pero Adeniyi)

7 (Two with Annie Macauley, two with Sumbo Ajala and Three with Pero Adeniyi) Height: 6 ft 8 ½ in (2.04 m)

Biography

Idibia is no new name in the entertainment industry. He is best known as the hit-maker of the banger African Queen. Here is everything you should know about him.

What is 2Baba's real name?

He was born Innocent Ujah Idibia.

How old is 2Baba?

He was born on 18th September 1975 in Jos, Plateau and is 46 years old as of March 2022.

What tribe is Tuface?

He is from the Idoma tribe located in the Southern part of Benue State, Nigeria.

How many siblings does 2face have?

He has three. Innocent '2Baba' Idibia's siblings are Steven, Oche, and Hyacinth Idibia.

Tuface's educational background

He attended Mount Saint Gabriel's Secondary School in Markudi, Benue state, then enrolled at the Institute of Management & Technology, Enugu (IMT). Here, Ujah did his preliminary National Diploma course in Business Administration and Management.

While attending IMT, Ujah started performing at various school organized shows and parties. He would also perform for other regional schools like the University of Nigeria. Eventually, he dropped out to pursue a music career.

However, he returned to school and graduated in May 2016 with an honorary Master of Arts in Music degree from Igbinedion University in Okada, Edo State, Nigeria.

How tall is 2Baba?

He stands tall at 6 ft 8 ½ inches, approximately 2.04 m.

Music career

Ujah started his music career while attending IMT. By 1996, he sang jingles at the GB Fan Club at Enugu State Broadcasting Services (ESBS).

During this period, he adopted the stage name "2Face" (Tuface). However, in 2016, he officially changed his name to 2Baba.

He began his music career as a member of the now-defunct group Plantashun Boyz. However, down the line, he decided to go solo. His big break as a solo artist came in 2006 when he released the banger African Queen.

Throughout his career, the musician has released numerous songs. Some of the most famous of Innocent '2Baba' Idibia's songs are African Queen, Smile, Amaka, Opo, Oyi, and Only Me. Innocent '2Baba' Idibia's albums are as follows:

2004: Face 2 Face

2006: Grass 2 Grace

2009: The Unstoppable

2010: The Unstoppable - International Edition

2012: Away & Beyond

2014: The Ascension

2020: Warriors

How many awards does 2Face have?

He has plenty. The most notable ones include:

One MTV Europe Music Award

One World Music Award

Five Headies Awards

One BET award

Four MTV Africa Music Awards

One KORA award

One MOBO award

3 Afrima Awards

Besides these awards, Ujah also has other honors, which include:

Being awarded an honorary fellow of the music school in March 2019 by the Music Department of Obafemi Awolowo University.

Being appointed the Good cause Ambassador for the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in August 2019.

What is Innocent '2Baba' Idibia's net worth?

Tuface is one of the bankable performing artists in Africa. However, despite accumulating a massive fortune from his music career, there are no official reports about his net worth. Nevertheless, most sources report Idibia has a net worth of $22.2 million.

Innocent Idibia Young, Famous and African

Ujah is one of the unscripted reality show Young, Famous and African casts. It features a group of young African superstars from across the continent, including Idibia and his wife.

The lovebirds, known as a power couple, open up about the rocky patches in their marriage in the show. Infidelity is one of the demons the two have had to fight in their relationship. You can get to know more about the Idibias and other casts in the show by watching it on Netflix.

Who is Innocent '2Baba' Idibia's wife?

Ujah is married to award-winning Nigerian actress, model, movie producer, and entrepreneur Annie Macauley.

When did 2Face meet Annie?

Annie first met Ujah at Even Ezra Music Studio at only fifteen years old. Initially, they were friends, but one thing led to the other, and they started dating. They are reported to have started dating before shooting the 2004 music video of the hit African Queen.

When did Tuface get married?

He married Annie on 2nd May 2012 in a private ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria. The ceremony was followed by a civil ceremony attended by celebrities held in Dubai on 23rd March 2013.

What tribe is 2face wife?

Although she was born in Ibadan, she is originally from Eket in Akwa Ibom State.

Does Annie Idibia have a child?

Yes, she has two girls, Olivia and Isabella Idibia.

Who are Innocent '2Baba' Idibia's children?

The musician fathers a total of seven children. While in a relationship with his now-wife Annie, Ujah fathered two kids with Sumbo Ajala and Three with Pero Adeniyi.

Innocent '2Baba' Idibia is a Nigerian music tycoon best known for hits such as African Queen. He has a successful career that has seen him bag numerous awards.

