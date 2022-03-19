Who is Diamond Platnumz? Songs, children, wife, cars, houses, net worth
Diamond Platnumz is among the most influential celebrities in East and Central Africa. He is a Tanzanian singer, songwriter, dancer, record label owner, business magnate, and philanthropist. Platnumz was the first Africa-based artist to reach a combined total of one billion views on YouTube. This biography provides you with deep insights into his life.
Diamond Platnumz joined the music industry in his teenage years. His fame spread beyond Africa between 2010 and 2020. He has collaborated with global stars like American singers Ne-Yo, Rick Ross, and Omarion, Jamaican singer Morgan Heritage, Fally Ipupa from Congo, and Nigerian singers P Square, Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Flavour.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack
|Stage name
|Diamond Platnumz
|Nickname
|Simba (Lion)
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|2nd October 1989
|Age
|33 years (as of June 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Place of birth
|Tandale, Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania
|Residence
|Mbezi Beach, Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania
|Nationality
|Tanzanian
|Ethnicity
|African
|Religion
|Muslim
|Mother
|Sanura Kasimu
|Father
|Abdul Juma
|Siblings
|2 sisters
|Famous relative
|DJ Romy Jones (cousin)
|Marital status
|Single
|Sons
|3
|Daughters
|1
|Occupation
|Singer, songwriter, dancer, businessman
|Years active
|2006 - present
|Genres
|Bongo flava, Afro-pop, Afrobeat, soukous
|Instruments
|Vocals
|Labels
|WCB Wasafi, Warner, Music Group
|@diamondplatnumz
|@DiamondPlatnumz255
|@diamondplatnumz
|YouTube
|@TheDiamondplatnumz
Diamond Platnumz's biography
Diamond Platnumz's real name is Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack. He was born on 2nd October 1989 in Tandale, Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania. The singer is Muslim and was raised in an Islamic family.
Who are Diamond Platnumz's parents?
His mother is Sanura Kasimu, while his dad is Abdul Juma.
How old is Diamond Platnumz?
Diamond Platnumz's age is 33 years as of June 2023.
Does Diamond Platnumz have siblings?
He has two sisters, Queen Darleen (musician) and Esma Platnumz (entrepreneur-socialite).
Who is the brother of Diamond Platnumz?
Tanzanian deejay Romeo Abdul Jones (alias Romy Jones) is Diamond's cousin. They grew up together as brothers. Jones is also the vice president of Diamond's Wasafi label and his official deejay.
Educational background
Diamond joined Chakula Bora Nursery School in 1995. He moved to Tandale Magharibi primary school in 1996 and left in 2002. Platnumz completed his secondary education in 2006 and began doing a variety of jobs like being a photographer, a fuel pump attendant, and selling second-hand clothes.
What is Diamond Platnumz's story?
Diamond Platnumz was raised in a single-mother family in the Tandale slums in Dar-es-Salaam. He participated in singing competitions during his school days.
His musical career began in 2006 at the age of 17. He used money from his clothing business to record songs. The Bongo singer once sold his mum's Tsh70,000 ring to pay for his studio session.
Platnumz's first single, Toka Mwanzo, was not successful commercially. In 2010, he released a breakthrough hit single, Kamwambie, and his debut studio album under the same name. The Kamwambie single earned him three Tanzania Music Awards.
Platnumz released his second album, Lala Salama, in 2012. He signed a record deal with Universal Music in 2017 and released his third studio album, A Boy from Tandale, in 2018. His fourth album, First Of All, came out in 2022.
Diamond Platnumz's Mtasubiri is one of his top-performing 2022 hit tracks. He collaborated with his WCB signee, Zuchu, on the track. He has propelled many Tanzanian stars like Zuchu, Rayvanny, Queen Darleen, Harmonize, Lava Lava, and Mbosso to international stardom.
Diamond Platnumz's songs
Singer Diamond Platnumz's music is a blend of Afrobeat, Bongo/Taarab, R&B, soukous, and hip-hop. He has released over 60 singles since his career began. Diamond Platnumz has released four albums as of June 2023:
- 2010: Kamwambie
- 2012: Lala Salama
- 2018: A Boy from Tandale
- 2022: First Of All
Below is a list of some of Diamond Platnumz's singles and collaborations:
|Year
|Song Title
|2010
|Kamwambie
|2010
|Nitarejea (feat. Hawa)
|2010
|Nakupa Moyo Wangu (feat. Mr Blue)
|2010
|Nalia Na Mengi (feat. Chid Benz)
|2010
|Jisachi (feat. Ngwair & Geez Mabovu)
|2010
|Wivuwivu (feat. Rj The Dj)
|2010
|Mbagala
|2010
|I Hate You (feat. Hemedy PHD)
|2010
|Binadam
|2010
|Wakunesanesa
|2010
|Si Uko Tayari
|2010
|Toka Mwanzo (feat. Fatma & Rj The Dj)
|2012
|Lala Salama
|2012
|Moyo Wangu
|2012
|Chanda Chema
|2012
|Nimpende Nani
|2012
|Najua
|2012
|Mawazo
|2012
|Natamani
|2012
|Gongo La Mboto (feat. Mrisho Mpoto)
|2012
|Kizaizi
|2016
|Salome (feat. Rayvanny)
|2018
|Jeje
|2018
|Waka (feat. Rick Ross)
|2018
|Haunisumbui
|2018
|Ongeza
|2018
|Waah (feat. Koffi Olomide)
|2018
|Hallelujah (feat. Morgan Heritage)
|2018
|Kamata
|Year
|Song Title
|2018
|Sijaona
|2018
|African Beauty (feat. Omarion)
|2018
|Eneka
|2018
|Fire (feat. Tiwa Savage)
|2018
|Baila
|2018
|Jibebe (With. Mbosso & Lava Lava)
|2018
|Baba Lao
|2018
|Sound (feat. Teni (singer))
|2018
|Gere (With. Tanasha Donna)
|2018
|Marry You (feat. Ne-Yo)
|2018
|Number One (feat. Davido) [Remix]
|2018
|Nana (feat. Flavour)
|2018
|Kidogo (feat. P-Square)
|2018
|Amanda (feat. Jah Prayzah)
|2018
|Far Away (feat. Vanessa Mdee)
|2019
|Inama (feat. Fally Ipupa)
|2019
|The One
|2019
|Kanyaga
|2019
|The One
|2019
|Baba Lao
|2019
|Inama (feat. Fally Ipupa)
|2021
|Unachezaje
|2021
|Naanzaje
|2022
|Wonder
|2022
|Mtasubiri (feat. Zuchu)
|2022
|Somebody
|2022
|Melody (feat. Jaywillz)
|2023
|Zewena
|2023
|Yatapita
What are Diamond Platnumz's new songs?
Diamond Platnumz's latest songs as of June 2023 are:
- Zewena
- Yatapita
- My Baby
Diamond Platnumz's awards
Some of the awards he has won include:
|Year
|Award
|Category
|2010
|Tanzania Music Awards
|Best Upcoming Artist
|2010
|Tanzania Music Awards
|Best Song
|2010
|Tanzania Music Awards
|Best R&B Song
|2012
|Tanzania Music Awards
|Best Male Artist
|2012
|Tanzania Music Awards
|Best Song Writer
|2012
|Tanzania Music Awards
|Best Music Video
|2018
|Tanzania Music Awards
|Best Male Artist
|2018
|Tanzania Music Awards
|Best Male Singer
|2014
|Tanzania Music Awards
|Best Collaboration Song
|2014
|Tanzania Music Awards
|Best Afro Pop Song
|2014
|Tanzania Music Awards
|Best Music Video
|2014
|Tanzania Music Awards
|Song of the Year
|2014
|African Muzik Magazine Awards
|Best Male East Africa
|2014
|People's Choice Awards
|Favourite Male Video
|2014
|The Future Africa Awards
|Prize in Entertainment
|2014
|Top Ten Tube Music Awards
|Best Artist East Africa
|2014
|Channel O Music Video Awards
|Most Gifted Newcomer
|2014
|Channel O Music Video Awards
|Most Gifted East
|2014
|Channel O Music Video Awards
|Most Gifted Afro Pop
|2015
|HiPipo Music Awards
|East Africa Superhit
|2015
|MTV Africa Music Awards
|Best African and Indian Act
|2015
|African Muzik Magazine Awards
|Afrimma Best Insipirational Song
|2015
|African Muzik Magazine Awards
|Artist Of The Year
|2015
|African Muzik Magazine Awards
|Video of the year
|2015
|African Muzik Magazine Awards
|Best Male Artist East Africa
|2016
|HiPipo Music Awards
|East Africa Best Video
|2019
|AFRIMA
|Best Live Act
|2020
|African Muzik Magazine Awards
|Best Male East Africa
|2021
|Afro X Digital Awards
|Music Video Of The Year
Who is Diamond married to?
Diamond Platnum is single. He was once married to Ugandan entrepreneur/socialite Zari Hassan. The singer has dated many female celebrities in East Africa, including Tanzanian stars Wema Sepetu, Jacqueline Wolper, Hamissa Mobetto, and Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna.
Who was Diamond Platnumz's wife?
Diamond Platnumz's ex-wife is Zari Hassan. She is famously known as Zari, the Boss Lady. Zari is a Ugandan socialite, musician, businesswoman, and actress. She lives and runs multiple businesses in South Africa.
Zari has a son and daughter with Diamond Platnumz and three sons with her ex-husband, Ivan Semwanga.
What happened between Zari and Diamond?
Zari and Diamond were together for four years. Their marriage ended on February 2018. Zari claimed the singer cheated on her multiple times.
Who are Diamond Platnumz's children?
Singer Diamond and Zari's children are Nillan (son) and Princess Tiffah (daughter). The singer's son with Hamisa Mobeto is called Dylan Abdul Naseeb. Diamond also has a son named Naseeb Junior with Tanasha Donna, a Kenyan-Italian model, singer, entrepreneur & former radio presenter for NRG Radio.
Who is Diamond Platnumz dating in 2023?
American-Ghanaian singer Fantana is Diamond Platnumz's girlfriend in 2023. She is a politician's daughter. Their relationship was publicized on the Netflix reality show Young, Famous, and African.
How much money is Diamond Platnumz worth?
Sources approximate Diamond Platnumz's net worth as $12 million.
Diamond is the founder and CEO of WCB Wasafi Record Label, Wasafi Media, and Wasafi Bet. In 2021, Diamond Platnumz's record label, WCB Wasafi, signed a 360 Partnership deal with the Warner Music Group.
The singer has been a brand ambassador for several renowned companies, including Pepsi, Parimatch Africa, Nice One, and Coral Paints (Tanzania).
He endorsed Tanzania's Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) political party and its presidential candidate, Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, in 2010. He also wrote and released songs supporting CCM.
Diamond Platnumz performed at Raila Odinga's campaign rally at Kasarani in Nairobi on 6th August 2022, three days before Kenya's general elections.
Where is Diamond Platnumz's house?
Diamond Platnumz's house is in Dar-es-Salaam's Mbezi Beach neighbourhood. The home is allegedly worth Tsh. 2 billion/Ksh. 99 million ($700,000) and is coated with gold. The singer owns other flashy houses in Tanzania, Kenya, South Africa, and Rwanda.
Does Diamond Platnumz have a Lamborghini?
Diamond has several high-end cars in his collection. The WCB boss owns a 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Lamborghini, and Bentley. Diamond Platnumz's cars include:
- Cadillac Escalade Black Edition
- Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition
- Toyota Landcruiser V-8
- BMW X6
- Toyota Landcruiser TX
- Toyota Landcruiser V-8
Does Diamond Platnumz own a private jet?
The Bongo star told DW Africa in 2022 that he purchased a luxurious private jet to ease his international tours. Diamond said traveling worldwide without personal means can be overwhelming. The private plane cost around Ksh. 32 million (over $230,000).
What is Diamond Platnumz's reality show?
The Tanzanian singer features in a Netflix reality show called Young, Famous, & African. The first season debuted on 18th March 2022. Diamond stars in the show alongside African stars like Zari Hassan, Khanyi Mbau, Nadia Nakai, 2Face Idibia, and his wife, Annie.
What language does Diamond Platnumz speak?
Diamond speaks Swahili fluently. He comes from a Swahili-speaking nation.
Does Diamond Platnumz know English?
The singer speaks and writes broken English. He went viral for telling rapper Nadia Nakai on Netflix's Young, Famous, & African reality show that he was 31st years old. He responded that the show was scripted.
Facts about Diamond Platnumz
- He started his music career as a rapper, then shifted to singing Bongo Flava songs.
- Platnumz is East Africa's most-awarded artist, both locally and internationally.
- Diamond is among the top five most awarded artists in Sub-Saharan Africa after Wizkid, Davido, Sarkodie, and 2face Idibia.
- Diamond wakes up at 3:00 am daily to work out, clear his mind, and prepare for a new day.
- Diamond Platnumz didn't go to university.
- The University of Dar-es-Salaam awarded him an honorary degree in 2014 for showcasing Tanzania's art and culture to the world.
Diamond Platnumz is enjoying the fruits of his labour. He created his brand from scratch and made it an international brand. The Bongo Flava star is one of the wealthiest artists in Africa.
