Who is Diamond Platnumz? Songs, children, wife, cars, houses, net worth
by  Priscillah Mueni Peris Walubengo

Diamond Platnumz is among the most influential celebrities in East and Central Africa. He is a Tanzanian singer, songwriter, dancer, record label owner, business magnate, and philanthropist. Platnumz was the first Africa-based artist to reach a combined total of one billion views on YouTube. This biography provides you with deep insights into his life.

Diamond Platnumz's biography
Diamond Platnumz joined the music industry in his teenage years. His fame spread beyond Africa between 2010 and 2020. He has collaborated with global stars like American singers Ne-Yo, Rick Ross, and Omarion, Jamaican singer Morgan Heritage, Fally Ipupa from Congo, and Nigerian singers P Square, Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Flavour.

Profile summary

Full nameNasibu Abdul Juma Issack
Stage nameDiamond Platnumz
NicknameSimba (Lion)
GenderMale
Date of birth2nd October 1989
Age33 years (as of June 2023)
Zodiac signLibra
Place of birthTandale, Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania
ResidenceMbezi Beach, Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania
NationalityTanzanian
EthnicityAfrican
ReligionMuslim
Mother Sanura Kasimu
Father Abdul Juma
Siblings 2 sisters
Famous relativeDJ Romy Jones (cousin)
Marital statusSingle
Sons3
Daughters1
OccupationSinger, songwriter, dancer, businessman
Years active2006 - present
GenresBongo flava, Afro-pop, Afrobeat, soukous
InstrumentsVocals
LabelsWCB Wasafi, Warner, Music Group
Instagram@diamondplatnumz
Facebook@DiamondPlatnumz255
Twitter@diamondplatnumz
YouTube@TheDiamondplatnumz

Diamond Platnumz's real name is Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack. He was born on 2nd October 1989 in Tandale, Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania. The singer is Muslim and was raised in an Islamic family.

Who are Diamond Platnumz's parents?

His mother is Sanura Kasimu, while his dad is Abdul Juma.

How old is Diamond Platnumz?

Diamond Platnumz's age is 33 years as of June 2023.

Who is Diamond Platnumz?
Does Diamond Platnumz have siblings?

He has two sisters, Queen Darleen (musician) and Esma Platnumz (entrepreneur-socialite).

Who is the brother of Diamond Platnumz?

Tanzanian deejay Romeo Abdul Jones (alias Romy Jones) is Diamond's cousin. They grew up together as brothers. Jones is also the vice president of Diamond's Wasafi label and his official deejay.

Educational background

Diamond joined Chakula Bora Nursery School in 1995. He moved to Tandale Magharibi primary school in 1996 and left in 2002. Platnumz completed his secondary education in 2006 and began doing a variety of jobs like being a photographer, a fuel pump attendant, and selling second-hand clothes.

What is Diamond Platnumz's story?

Diamond Platnumz was raised in a single-mother family in the Tandale slums in Dar-es-Salaam. He participated in singing competitions during his school days.

His musical career began in 2006 at the age of 17. He used money from his clothing business to record songs. The Bongo singer once sold his mum's Tsh70,000 ring to pay for his studio session.

Platnumz's first single, Toka Mwanzo, was not successful commercially. In 2010, he released a breakthrough hit single, Kamwambie, and his debut studio album under the same name. The Kamwambie single earned him three Tanzania Music Awards.

Platnumz released his second album, Lala Salama, in 2012. He signed a record deal with Universal Music in 2017 and released his third studio album, A Boy from Tandale, in 2018. His fourth album, First Of All, came out in 2022.

Diamond Platnumz's Mtasubiri is one of his top-performing 2022 hit tracks. He collaborated with his WCB signee, Zuchu, on the track. He has propelled many Tanzanian stars like Zuchu, Rayvanny, Queen Darleen, Harmonize, Lava Lava, and Mbosso to international stardom.

Diamond Platnumz's age
Diamond Platnumz's songs

Singer Diamond Platnumz's music is a blend of Afrobeat, Bongo/Taarab, R&B, soukous, and hip-hop. He has released over 60 singles since his career began. Diamond Platnumz has released four albums as of June 2023:

  • 2010: Kamwambie
  • 2012: Lala Salama
  • 2018: A Boy from Tandale
  • 2022: First Of All

Below is a list of some of Diamond Platnumz's singles and collaborations:

YearSong Title
2010Kamwambie
2010Nitarejea (feat. Hawa)
2010Nakupa Moyo Wangu (feat. Mr Blue)
2010Nalia Na Mengi (feat. Chid Benz)
2010Jisachi (feat. Ngwair & Geez Mabovu)
2010Wivuwivu (feat. Rj The Dj)
2010Mbagala
2010I Hate You (feat. Hemedy PHD)
2010Binadam
2010Wakunesanesa
2010Si Uko Tayari
2010Toka Mwanzo (feat. Fatma & Rj The Dj)
2012Lala Salama
2012Moyo Wangu
2012Chanda Chema
2012Nimpende Nani
2012Najua
2012Mawazo
2012Natamani
2012Gongo La Mboto (feat. Mrisho Mpoto)
2012Kizaizi
2016Salome (feat. Rayvanny)
2018Jeje
2018Waka (feat. Rick Ross)
2018Haunisumbui
2018Ongeza
2018Waah (feat. Koffi Olomide)
2018Hallelujah (feat. Morgan Heritage)
2018Kamata

YearSong Title
2018Sijaona
2018African Beauty (feat. Omarion)
2018Eneka
2018Fire (feat. Tiwa Savage)
2018Baila
2018Jibebe (With. Mbosso & Lava Lava)
2018Baba Lao
2018Sound (feat. Teni (singer))
2018Gere (With. Tanasha Donna)
2018Marry You (feat. Ne-Yo)
2018Number One (feat. Davido) [Remix]
2018Nana (feat. Flavour)
2018Kidogo (feat. P-Square)
2018Amanda (feat. Jah Prayzah)
2018Far Away (feat. Vanessa Mdee)
2019Inama (feat. Fally Ipupa)
2019The One
2019Kanyaga
2021Unachezaje
2021Naanzaje
2022Wonder
2022Mtasubiri (feat. Zuchu)
2022Somebody
2022Melody (feat. Jaywillz)
2023Zewena
2023Yatapita

What are Diamond Platnumz's new songs?

Diamond Platnumz's latest songs as of June 2023 are:

  • Zewena
  • Yatapita
  • My Baby
Diamond Platnumz's family
Diamond Platnumz's awards

Some of the awards he has won include:

YearAwardCategory
2010Tanzania Music AwardsBest Upcoming Artist
2010Tanzania Music AwardsBest Song
2010Tanzania Music AwardsBest R&B Song
2012Tanzania Music AwardsBest Male Artist
2012Tanzania Music AwardsBest Song Writer
2012Tanzania Music AwardsBest Music Video
2018Tanzania Music AwardsBest Male Artist
2018Tanzania Music AwardsBest Male Singer
2014Tanzania Music AwardsBest Collaboration Song
2014Tanzania Music AwardsBest Afro Pop Song
2014Tanzania Music AwardsBest Music Video
2014Tanzania Music AwardsSong of the Year
2014African Muzik Magazine AwardsBest Male East Africa
2014People's Choice AwardsFavourite Male Video
2014The Future Africa AwardsPrize in Entertainment
2014Top Ten Tube Music AwardsBest Artist East Africa
2014Channel O Music Video AwardsMost Gifted Newcomer
2014Channel O Music Video AwardsMost Gifted East
2014Channel O Music Video AwardsMost Gifted Afro Pop
2015HiPipo Music AwardsEast Africa Superhit
2015MTV Africa Music AwardsBest African and Indian Act
2015African Muzik Magazine AwardsAfrimma Best Insipirational Song
2015African Muzik Magazine AwardsArtist Of The Year
2015African Muzik Magazine AwardsVideo of the year
2015African Muzik Magazine AwardsBest Male Artist East Africa
2016HiPipo Music AwardsEast Africa Best Video
2019AFRIMABest Live Act
2020African Muzik Magazine AwardsBest Male East Africa
2021Afro X Digital AwardsMusic Video Of The Year

Who is Diamond married to?

Diamond Platnum is single. He was once married to Ugandan entrepreneur/socialite Zari Hassan. The singer has dated many female celebrities in East Africa, including Tanzanian stars Wema Sepetu, Jacqueline Wolper, Hamissa Mobetto, and Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna.

Who was Diamond Platnumz's wife?

Diamond Platnum's ex-wife
Diamond Platnumz's ex-wife is Zari Hassan. She is famously known as Zari, the Boss Lady. Zari is a Ugandan socialite, musician, businesswoman, and actress. She lives and runs multiple businesses in South Africa.

Zari has a son and daughter with Diamond Platnumz and three sons with her ex-husband, Ivan Semwanga.

What happened between Zari and Diamond?

Zari and Diamond were together for four years. Their marriage ended on February 2018. Zari claimed the singer cheated on her multiple times.

Who are Diamond Platnumz's children?

Singer Diamond and Zari's children are Nillan (son) and Princess Tiffah (daughter). The singer's son with Hamisa Mobeto is called Dylan Abdul Naseeb. Diamond also has a son named Naseeb Junior with Tanasha Donna, a Kenyan-Italian model, singer, entrepreneur & former radio presenter for NRG Radio.

Who is Diamond Platnumz dating in 2023?

American-Ghanaian singer Fantana is Diamond Platnumz's girlfriend in 2023. She is a politician's daughter. Their relationship was publicized on the Netflix reality show Young, Famous, and African.

How much money is Diamond Platnumz worth?

Sources approximate Diamond Platnumz's net worth as $12 million.

Diamond is the founder and CEO of WCB Wasafi Record Label, Wasafi Media, and Wasafi Bet. In 2021, Diamond Platnumz's record label, WCB Wasafi, signed a 360 Partnership deal with the Warner Music Group.

The singer has been a brand ambassador for several renowned companies, including Pepsi, Parimatch Africa, Nice One, and Coral Paints (Tanzania).

He endorsed Tanzania's Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) political party and its presidential candidate, Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, in 2010. He also wrote and released songs supporting CCM.

Diamond Platnumz performed at Raila Odinga's campaign rally at Kasarani in Nairobi on 6th August 2022, three days before Kenya's general elections.
Where is Diamond Platnumz's house?

Diamond Platnumz's house is in Dar-es-Salaam's Mbezi Beach neighbourhood. The home is allegedly worth Tsh. 2 billion/Ksh. 99 million ($700,000) and is coated with gold. The singer owns other flashy houses in Tanzania, Kenya, South Africa, and Rwanda.

Does Diamond Platnumz have a Lamborghini?

Diamond has several high-end cars in his collection. The WCB boss owns a 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Lamborghini, and Bentley. Diamond Platnumz's cars include:

  • Cadillac Escalade Black Edition
  • Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition
  • Toyota Landcruiser V-8
  • BMW X6
  • Toyota Landcruiser TX
  • Toyota Landcruiser V-8

Does Diamond Platnumz own a private jet?

The Bongo star told DW Africa in 2022 that he purchased a luxurious private jet to ease his international tours. Diamond said traveling worldwide without personal means can be overwhelming. The private plane cost around Ksh. 32 million (over $230,000).

What is Diamond Platnumz's reality show?

The Tanzanian singer features in a Netflix reality show called Young, Famous, & African. The first season debuted on 18th March 2022. Diamond stars in the show alongside African stars like Zari Hassan, Khanyi Mbau, Nadia Nakai, 2Face Idibia, and his wife, Annie.

What language does Diamond Platnumz speak?

Diamond speaks Swahili fluently. He comes from a Swahili-speaking nation.

Does Diamond Platnumz know English?

The singer speaks and writes broken English. He went viral for telling rapper Nadia Nakai on Netflix's Young, Famous, & African reality show that he was 31st years old. He responded that the show was scripted.

Facts about Diamond Platnumz

  • He started his music career as a rapper, then shifted to singing Bongo Flava songs.
  • Platnumz is East Africa's most-awarded artist, both locally and internationally.
  • Diamond is among the top five most awarded artists in Sub-Saharan Africa after Wizkid, Davido, Sarkodie, and 2face Idibia.
  • Diamond wakes up at 3:00 am daily to work out, clear his mind, and prepare for a new day.
  • Diamond Platnumz didn't go to university.
  • The University of Dar-es-Salaam awarded him an honorary degree in 2014 for showcasing Tanzania's art and culture to the world.

Diamond Platnumz is enjoying the fruits of his labour. He created his brand from scratch and made it an international brand. The Bongo Flava star is one of the wealthiest artists in Africa.

