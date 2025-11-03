Nigerian ambassador and singer Innocent '2Baba' Idibia was reportedly arrested in London

A TikTok user by the name Tosin Silverdam detailed how the alleged events between 2Baba and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, unfolded

However, days after the said arrest, 2Baba took to social media to set the record straight and tell his side of the story

2Baba has reacted to reports that he was arrested in London. Image: Maury Phillips/Brian To

A viral TikTok user, Tosin Silverdam, had alleged that Nigerian ambassador and singer Innocent '2Baba' Idibia was reportedly arrested in London, United Kingdom.

According to the blogger, 2Baba and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, had just landed in London for his performance when an argument between them unfolded, reported Legit.

The couple had made things official by getting married on 25 July 2025, following his divorce from Annie Idibia. His UK show was scheduled to take place on 2 October 2025, but he allegedly missed it due to this supposed arrest.

The unverified report showed that 2Baba's wife, Natasha, broke bottles during the altercation.

2Baba sets record straight on London 'arrest'

However, in another report from Legit, days after the said arrest, 2Baba took to social media to set the record straight and tell his side of the story.

In a viral video posted on his Instagram account, the singer refuted these claims, saying they were untrue. He said that he had faced a medical emergency, which resulted in him missing his performance.

2Baba asked his fans and the public to refrain from entertaining or spreading the news, claiming that it is false.

What 2Baba said about new wife

Several fans relayed their thoughts and opinions about 2Baba's marriage to Natasha. Some boldly said that she was the reason his and Annie's marriage crumbled.

But the doting newlywed, at the time, defended his wife. When they were still engaged, he said:

“Honourable Natasha has been trashed. She has been called all sorts of names. She has been labelled as a homewrecker. She’s a young, brilliant, amazing young woman. She had nothing to do with what is happening between me and Annie. She has absolutely nothing to do with that,” 2Baba said. "Yes, I love her. She’s amazing, she’s cool. I want to marry her. That is on one side,” he said.

He then put some of Annie's fans at ease and mentioned that they are in good terms.

“On the other side, Annie and I are not fighting, we are not quarrelling, we have a good understanding of ourselves and what’s going on,” 2Baba mentioned. “Everybody is going to be alright. Everybody is fine. There’s no fighting. There’s no quarrel. There’s nothing.”

