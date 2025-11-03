South African slain rapper AKA's father recently recalled the day his son was killed in 2023

An online user posted a video of Forbes retelling what had happened that day and how he found out about AKA's death

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions

Tony Forbes opened up about the death of AKA.

It has been more than two years since the legendary hip hop rapper AKA was killed in a drive-by shootout in Durban in February 2023, and his father, Tony Forbes, recently opened up about his death during an interview.

On Saturday, 1 November 2025, an online user posted a video of the slain rapper's dad recalling the day he found out that his son was shot and killed in Durban.

During the interview, Forbes detailed how he got to know that the Lemonade hitmaker was killed.

He said:

"Oh no, I went to sleep with my daughter around 10 pm, I think, and I woke up after 12, and someone was calling my name from the gate, I think the bell was not, so I was like, let me call the security because I want to sleep.

"So I went out, and it turned out to be my Godchild, Kiernan's cousin, Talia and her boyfriend, Lynn's sister's child, Trudy, and I went to the gate, and Talia held out the phone and said, My dad wants to tell you something. I took the phone, and I mean Trevor just said I've got bad news, Kiernan has been shot."

It is without a doubt that AKA's death did impact the Forbes family badly, and that they still find it hard to move on from it as Tony also explained that after finding out about the incident, for the first five minutes it didn't register to him as he still wanted to believe that he was still alive even after he was told that it was fatal.

"I remember in Durban I had, you know, there's this brief moment where you want to ask if he's okay or alive, and Trevor just said it was fatal, that was it. It didn't register for me, but I do remember just sitting down on the stairs by the gate, you know, like being confused. I didn't break down emotionally," he further mentioned.

Watch the full video below:

SA reacts to Tony recalling that fateful day

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions after Tony Forbes shared more details about how he found out how his son died in another province. Here's what they had to say below:

LA IRI said:

"Imagine how Anele’s parents felt."

Khaya84 wrote:

"The fact that AKA went to his friend's flat after realising that Tembe had fallen off the balcony, according to him, shows what a heartless animal he was. A normal person would have rushed downstairs to help the woman he loves. I think he pushed her. I don't feel sorry for AKA at all."

tidimalo_mathabathe commented:

"AKA’s death traumatised us shem."

Sena Sibiya responded:

"I saw that video by mistake while I was scrolling, and I am still traumatised."

Zii Khona Koko replied:

"I remember we were on the way to the funeral when we heard about his passing. We all broke down, and the driver had to drive to the nearest garage and buy us water😒I’ve never been so hurt about the stranger’s death."

