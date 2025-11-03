South African music producer Prince Kaybee recently responded to a comment made by a fan on social media

The online user revealed that the Charlotte hitmaker would be far in his career if he didn't ruffle Black Coffee's feathers

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Prince's response

South African music producer Prince Kaybee didn't mince his words this time around when a certain fan of his came gun blazing at him, regarding his broken relationship with Black Coffee.

On Sunday, 02 November 2025, the star who previously broke his silence about the passing of his mom, responded to a fan who ridiculed his career and claimed that if he didn't ruffle Black Coffee's feathers back then, he would be far and that he might have been one of the Ibiza residency at clubs.

"If you didn't pee in Black Coffee's face, you would be on the line-up in Ibiza by now. Your music is too good, but unfortunately, it is beyond the SA market; only a few listens to that in the country, Amapiano are killing it. Here at home, just make sure ifebe are jamming to your music," the netizen said.

However, the Charlotte hitmaker, who refused to reunite with TNS, didn't take this lying down as he responded to the claims, mentioning that he doesn't and never needed Black Coffee to grow his music career.

He responded:

"I don’t need Black Coffee, and you also made some good points. Be well."

See the post below:

SA reacts to Prince Kaybee's clap back

Shortly after the star responded to a fan's critique on social media, many other netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@QSitholeking said:

"Real talk, it’s time for you to charter the international market, bro. You are incredible in every way. Keeping you here at home feels like greed to some of us who actually listen to you; we need to share you with the rest of the world."

@HoChaNumber commented:

"To be fair, I love Black Coffee, but if one talks about music production alone. He hasn’t contributed much in the past 6 years or so, and we have crazy producers in Mzansi that beat him hands down. He is, of course, an international brand, but I feel like you are a better producer than him, not kissing your feet, but just an honest analysis from a music follower."

@Owomthetho responded:

"I’m glad you know that no one can control your destiny. You are the creator of your own destiny. You are where you were meant to be. You will still succeed without Black Coffee. You and only you are responsible for how your life turns out. Focus!!! And good luck."

@CoolAcademic_ commented:

"You should go play at Alchemist in Nairobi… and take me with. What an amazing crowd, you would love it if you haven't played there already!"

