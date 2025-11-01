South African prankster and actor Leon Schuster has revealed that he's looking for a young bride

This comes after the filmmaker shared that he's battling with depression and loneliness

Fans of the TV legend recently commented on his latest interview on kykNet documentary and DStv's breakfast show

Filmmaker Leon Schuster jokes about finding a young bride in his latest documentary. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Popular filmmaker Leon Schuster recently joked about finding a pretty young mummy after revealing that he's battling with depression and loneliness in kykNet's documentary series, Schuster.

The actor, who previously left social media buzzing for his R50 million net worth, divorced the mother of his children in 1999.

Schuster recently joked that he's open to looking for love again, possibly in the arms of a younger lady.

The actor shared in an interview with DStv's Goeiemore, Good Morning TV show that he loves to pull pranks on young women in the supermarket.

"I pull lots of pranks in the supermarket, especially on the pretty young mummies,” said the star.

The South African filmmaker also shared in an interview with You Magazine on Wednesday, 29 October 2025, that he doesn't want to be alone anymore.

"My hope is to meet a young thing in her 40s. I just hope she'll understand my health problems, and has empathy and sympathy for them,” said the TV icon.

Schuster also admitted in kykNet's documentary: "To grow old alone is my biggest fear.”

Social media responds to Schuster's interview

Renierps reacted:

"Thank you, Leon. We still watch all your movies regularly."

Prosper Rozzay Jr. wrote:

"Always marry someone who loves you, not someone you love."

Foster Green replied:

"Wealth means everything for men; you have lots of food to share with someone, and the vi*ginity of a young lady means well-being."

Charlton Adonis said"

"He can find one easily in Kavuku Land."

Reuben Kisstopher commented:

"Don't forget to make them sign a prenuptial first, Sir. Thank me later. Most of them are not looking for love; they are looking for financial assistance."

Johanmaass4687 responded:

"Leon is not only funny, but also has a deep side. He is responsible for the Afrikaans words to the song 'Ek sien vandag die son weer skyn', beautiful!"

Lenell Roos replied:

"Those girls will just take your money and leave you high and dry lol"

HannelieKoekemoer said:

"Oh, I enjoy everything about Leon. I can watch it all over and over again and laugh out loud."

Frans Schutte reacted:

"Leave the young things alone. They offer nothing but stress. Rather, spend your time doing what you love by making us a new movie."

