Nigerian star Innocent '2Baba' Idibia's fiancé Natasha Osawaru has addressed some of the nasty comments thrown at her

Natasha Osawaru has spoken out for the first time since their engagement, which was announced shortly after his divorce from Annie Idibia

Social media users have been dragging Natasha and her man for hurting Annie Idibia, and the comments speak volumes

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

2Baba's new woman, Natasha Osawaru, has spoken out. Image: Maury Phillips/Brian To

Source: Instagram

Natasha Osawaru has spoken out for the first time following her engagement to Nigerian singer 2Baba.

Natasha responds to rumours she stole 2baba from Annie

Innocent '2Baba' Idibia has proposed to a woman named Honourable Natasha Osawaru. This came after news of his divorce from Annie Idibia, which rocked social media.

His fiancée has been slammed by many people, especially Annie Idibia's fans. A post from X user @NaijaPR reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I didn’t take 2Face away from anyone. I met him when he needed love," she was quoted as saying.

2Baba defends new fiancé Natasha

The singer made a video addressing haters who accused Natasha of being the reason his marriage with Annie ended. He is smitten with the Nigerian politician, and he listed some of the qualities he loves about her.

“Honourable Natasha has been trashed. She has been called all sorts of names. She has been labelled as a homewrecker. She’s a young, brilliant, amazing young woman. She had nothing to do with what is happening between me and Annie. She has absolutely nothing to do with that,” 2Baba said. "Yes, I love her. She’s amazing, she’s cool. I want to marry her. That is on one side,” he said.

On his and Annie's relationship, 2Baba explained that they are on good terms and are not fighting.

“On the other side, Annie and I are not fighting, we are not quarrelling, we have a good understanding of ourselves and what’s going on,” 2Baba mentioned. “Everybody is going to be alright. Everybody is fine. There’s no fighting. There’s no quarrel. There’s nothing.”

Social media users react to Natasha's words

Social media users did not go easy on Natasha Osawaru. This is what people had to say:

@eemmanuels4 said:

"Natasha is probably the 6th woman in 2face Idibia’s life after,Sumbo, Pero Caroline, Vien and Annie. It’s a matter of time before another more pretty and younger version meets 2Face once again when he needs a fresher love. Then we count Natasha the 7th."

@DanielRegha replied:

"I hope Natasha will be OK with the same excuse if another lady becomes 2Face's favorite tomorrow, or when it happens to her marriage? There should be zero excuses if/when karma hits."

@_BenjaminHelen argued:

"From what I watched on Young, Famous and African, I can tell that 2Baba wasn't lacking love from Annie at all. Annie has always loved 2Baba."

Andile Ncube reacts to Annie Idibia's pain

In a previous report from Briefly News, Andile Ncube recently addressed Annie Idibia and 2Baba's split. The Young, Famous & African star's husband announced that he is divorcing her.

In the video he posted, Ncube mentioned how hard marriage is and also spoke about Annie going through a lot.

Source: Briefly News