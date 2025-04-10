Reality TV star Musa Mseleku took to Instagram to post a very cryptic picture with his first wife MaCele

He did this after an episode of Uthando Nesthembu where it was revealed that his fifth wife is pregnant

Social media users have slammed the South Coast businessman over his actions, and many people questioned his intentions

Musa Mseleku has reacted to MaKhwela's pregnancy announcement. Image: Musamseleku

Following an explosive Uthando Nesthembu episode, where Musa Mseleku was informed of another pregnancy, he took to Instagram to share a cryptic post.

Musa Mseleku and wife number 5 pregnant

Businessman Musa Mseleku and his new wife MaKhwela, are expecting their first baby. He was informed of the pregnancy on national TV, and he expressed excitement. Following the episode, Musa went on Instagram to post a very cryptic picture with his first wife MaCele.

In the caption, he said he went to her to inform her of the pregnancy.

Shortly after that post, Musa shared a photo with his third wife, Thobile MaKhumalo. He expressed his love for her, saying whatever they may be going through, they always soldier through.

"It does not matter what we are going through now; what is important is the love we have for each other."

Musa Mseleku posted a photo with him and Thobile. Image: Musamseleku

Mzansi reacts to Musa Mseleku's pictures

Fans did not go easy on the businessman over his questionable actions. People even questioned his actions.

sneaazzy said:

"I love Macele because she understands isithembu. She is your Queen indeed. She supports her husband. Many say she doing it just to spite other wives, but I disagree. I mean, she supported him when he decided to take other wives."

thembieetee gushed:

"A queen that understands the memorandum. She supports her husband through thick and thin."

princess argued:

"MaKhumalo pays for your hospital bill with her own money. You take your money to pay lobola for another woman. The disrespect."

@nthabeemosh said:

"Samke is shaking things eMzumbe with this pregnancy. They mustn’t even think of cancelling the show. We need a new season asap."

sofalics06 replied:

"All you need is love. That is exactly Mamkhulu. She is blessed in this marriage. Unlike the other wives."

alungile_maginqi stated:

"I understood why you wanted to rush and go tell MaCele about the pregnancy. She is the only one who has supported the news of wife number 5. She is doing it to spite the other wives."

@CulisoNG observed:

"MaCele married a single man, now she feels entitled and like Musa's mom. MaYeni yena she should have never came back, now she is bitter and toxic. Biggest. MaKhumalo thought she was Musa's favourite until MaKhwela happened."

MaKhumalo removes Mseleku from her profile

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku caused confusion on social media recently when she removed her marital surname from her Instagram profile.

The former The Real Housewives of Durban star has kept her maiden name, sparking a debate online. People assumed that she was tired of Musa Mseleku and his drama and that she had clocked out of the marriage.

