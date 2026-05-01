A long-standing community tradition is being questioned as new developments push for change in a well-known suburb

Residents are facing a decision that could reshape the identity of their neighbourhood after decades of consistency

The debate has sparked wider conversations about lifestyle choices and community values in South Africa

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A long-standing community tradition has found itself under fresh scrutiny. As modern developments push into established neighbourhoods, residents are being forced to reconsider values that have defined their area for generations. The question is no longer just about change, but about what should be preserved. The outcome could reshape the identity of the community.

Aerial view of the Pinelands Catholic Church, Pinelands, Cape Town. Image: Vanderje

Source: Getty Images

A video posted by @ejv_27 on 30 April 2026 highlighted the suburb of Pinelands, which has maintained a “dry” retail environment for over 100 years. The clip sparked discussion around whether residents should continue resisting liquor store developments or adapt to changing times.

According to BusinessTech, Pinelands was established in the early 1900s as South Africa’s first garden city, designed to promote a peaceful, family-oriented lifestyle. While there is no formal law banning alcohol sales, residents have consistently opposed liquor licence applications over the years.

Disadvantages of alcohol in communities

The current debate centres around a new retail development, with a supermarket applying for a liquor licence as part of its standard operations. The application is under review, and residents have been given an opportunity to either support or object to it through the Western Cape Liquor Authority.

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Community leaders have clarified that the opposition is not about alcohol consumption itself, but rather concerns around off-site sales. They argue that bottle stores can contribute to social issues such as crime and public disturbances, which could disrupt the suburb’s character.

The discussion sparked by user @ejv_27 has extended beyond Pinelands, with many South Africans weighing in online. Some supported the suburb’s stance, suggesting that similar approaches could help address broader social challenges, while others questioned whether such resistance can realistically continue in a changing urban landscape.

Aerial view of Howard Centre Shopping Mall in Pinelands, Cape Town. Image: Vanderje

Source: Getty Images

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi applauds no alcohol strict law

Jade Davids shared:

“Pinelands is my dream suburb, followed by Rondebosch.”

WayneeVW noted:

“There’s a bottle store near the circle, and Checkers might open one in Conradie Park.”

Multi_billy_🇿🇦 said:

“I stayed there for a while, but in Maitland.”

User3416128527996 added:

“Pinelands must stay dry.”

Itumeleng Mokubun101 commented:

“Well done to them.”

George asked:

“You don’t find liquor stores in Fish Hoek either, correct me if I’m wrong.”

Bob the builder replied:

“There is one in Pinelands, but Fish Hoek has been dry for years.”

A questioned:

“Why is a school being close to a liquor store a problem if under-18s aren’t allowed to buy?”

WhoWhatWhereWhenHowWhyNot added:

“Alcohol isn’t great for us, so fair play.”

Reza said:

“We should become better people and not encourage harmful habits.”

LRD/b2s added:

“Maybe we should have fewer bottle stores in other places too.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about alcohol

Cycling under the influence of alcohol is now treated as a criminal offense in KwaZulu-Natal, and the new law sparked reactions.

A video of Sne Mseleku consuming alcohol surfaced online and left many South Africans concerned and asking questions.

A video showing people looting a truck full of alcohol in Langa, Cape Town, has gone viral after being posted on social media platforms.

Source: Briefly News