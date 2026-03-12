A video of Sne Mseleku consuming alcohol surfaced online and left many people concerned and asking questions

This, after the reality TV star announced her pregnancy on her family's hit reality show, Uthando Nesthembu , and received backlash from her loved ones and viewers alike

The video was met with a series of vibrant reactions from the online community, from criticism of Sne's reckless lifestyle to claims that her behaviour was affecting her father

Sne Mseleku consumed alcohol in a viral video despite presumably being pregnant. Images: mamseleku.neh

Source: TikTok

More evidence of Sne Mseleku's disturbing behaviour surfaced online and ignited a firestorm of controversy, leaving fans deeply concerned about the reality TV personality.

Taking to her TikTok page on 11 March 2026, the Uthando Nesthembu star shared a video of herself chugging a tall bottle of Brutal Fruit while dancing to Ngine Ndaba by JAZZWRLD and Thukuthela. The video follows recent footage of the star dancing at a nightclub while smoking from a hookah pipe.

While the latest video was mostly of Sne dancing in her living room at the family home, eMzumbe, many viewers were quick to point out the bottle in her hand, leading to immediate questions about the health of her unborn child.

Given that she had only recently confirmed her pregnancy on national television and posted a video on her TikTok story showing her pregnant belly, the sight of her consuming alcohol sparked a wave of disbelief and anger.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Sne Mseleku shared another look at her baby bump amid the backlash. Image: mamseleku.neh

Source: TikTok

As many reality shows are shot weeks to months in advance, many fans argued that Sne may have already given birth to her child and was merely enjoying the taste of alcohol after going nine months without a drop.

However, even this narrative did not shield her from criticism as online users claimed she was throwing her future away.

Watch Sne Mseleku's video below.

Social media slams Sne Mseleku

Online users did not waste time criticising Sne Mseleku and questioning her behaviour. Read some of their comments below.

Phelo was curious:

"Aren't you pregnant?"

SHONEY asked:

"Now, Sne, what pushed you to make this video?"

Siyabonga Motshegoa shamed Sne Mseleku:

"With all the resources you have, and you chose this."

🎀 M A M S H E N G U 🎀 reacted:

"Kodwa Sne, this is actually sad to watch."

NissyPrada posted:

"This one does everything her father hates."

Online users slammed Sne Mseleku for consuming alcohol while presumably pregnant. Image: mamseleku.neh

Source: TikTok

AngelaD57649358 speculated:

"But guys, in season 8, Mseleku said that God will take him if she comes right in life. So, I think she is doing this on purpose because I can’t think of anything else, seriously."

Mapondo5 said:

"When her dad tries to talk to her, it all goes inside one ear and out the other."

Kabza__nova reacted:

"I don't even watch the show, but Sne really worries me."

NtxndoZAR was shocked:

"Aiboh, was she already pregnant here?"

tekomak_ was curious:

"Did her father see this video?"

Podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa calls out Musa Mseleku

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Penuel Mlotshwa's message to Musa Mseleku.

The controversial podcaster slammed Mseleku over his recent behaviour on his reality show, accusing him of mistreating one of his wives and consistently failing to take accountability for his actions.

Source: Briefly News