A community project in Evaton has drawn attention after more than 1,200 SRD grant recipients became part of a shared business initiative linked to a local bakery

he bakery project has been highlighted for using a stokvel-style investment system that connects social grant recipients to long-term business ownership opportunities

The initiative has sparked broader discussion about how social grants can potentially be used beyond immediate relief

A community initiative in Evaton has come under the spotlight after businessman Sibusiso Ntsele was seen giving a tour of a local bakery and supermarket tied to his project. The visit has drawn attention to a growing idea around collective participation and how it is reshaping local economic activity.

The visual on the right showed the community members showcasing the products from the local business. Image: newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

On 30 April 2026, @newsnexussa highlighted a project in Evaton, Gauteng, South Africa. More than 1,200 SRD grant recipients became co-owners of a bakery called Isinkwa Sethu. The initiative was launched by businessman Sibusiso Ntsele in 2024. It uses a stokvel investment model to pool R370 grants into shared businesses. The aim is to reduce unemployment, poverty, and long-term grant dependency in the Vaal.

The bakery, Isinkwa Sethu (Our Bread), officially opened in December 2025. It is the flagship business of the Isicholo Investment Stokvel. The idea was started by Sibusiso Ntsele after observing financial strain in local communities. Many SRD recipients were spending the grant immediately, with little long-term benefit.

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To change this, he introduced a collective savings and investment model in 2024. Members contribute small portions of their R370 SRD grants into a shared fund. Over time, the stokvel grew to more than 8,000 members. It became structured around transparency and joint ownership.

The bakery was the first major project funded through the system. But it did not stop there. The model later expanded into a local supermarket and grocery store. Members now hold shared stakes across multiple businesses. Supporters say the project has changed how people view social grants. Instead of only survival support, it is now being used for ownership building.

The initiative, posted by user @newsnexussa, has also been linked to wider social issues. These include unemployment, poverty, and substance abuse in the region. Ntsele is expected to explain the model further in a live broadcast on 30 April 2026 at 7:00 PM. He will reportedly outline plans to scale the project beyond the Vaal.

The picture on the left showed Mr Ntsele of Isinkwa Sethu Investment Stokvel talking about the initiative. Image: newsnexus

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi applauds business idea using SRD relief fund

Dries opened with optimism:

“Something positive at last.”

Odwajele added:

“I need that local branded shirt 👕.”

Mbuyiselo Jwili called for support:

“People of the Vaal, let us rally behind Sibusiso Ntsele.”

Thato tau said:

“This is what we want as South Africans. Amandla. 👏”

Mfana ka Jobe added:

“Baby steps are better than no steps.”

Qabela highlighted unity:

“At last our people see the power in unity.”

Tshokolo Lamola encouraged:

“Support local businesses and brands. 🔥”

Kagiso added:

“Slowly but surely, we will get our own. ❤️”

3 Other Briefly News stories about SRD grant

Calls are growing to protect South Africa’s SRD grant amid proposed changes that could tie it to employment and skills programmes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that job seekers will receive a grant that will replace the Social Relief of Distress grant.

The Department of Social Development asked that the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant be extended beyond March 2026.

Source: Briefly News