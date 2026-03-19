President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that job seekers will receive a grant that will replace the Social Relief of Distress grant

This was after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana revealed during his budget speech that the SRD grant will be extended

Ramaphosa said that the jobseeker’s grant will be a redesigned version of the SRD grant

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Cyril Ramaphosa said the unemployed will receive a job-seeking grant. Image: @PresidencyZA

Source: Twitter

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE— President Cyril Ramaphosa said on 19 March 2026 that the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, which Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana extended, will be overhauled to create a grant for job seekers.

Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at News24’s On the Record Summit in Cape Town. According to BusinessTech, he mentioned the SRD grant, which the Department of Social Development confirmed would be extended until 2027, will be redesigned to provide recipients with a wide range of support to seek employment and sustain their lives. The grant will also equip job seekers with economic opportunities to improve their lives.

Who will benefit from the jobseeker’s grant?

The Department of Social Development pointed out that the grant will link beneficiaries between the ages of 18 and 59 with employment, training, and expertise opportunities. The DSD has commenced consultation with the National Treasury for funding for the new grant. The draft policy will be finalised before the end of March.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans do not like the idea of a job-seeker's grant. Image: @PresidencyZA

Source: Twitter

South Africans react

Netizens weighed out the pros and cons of a jobseeker's grant in light of the high unemployment rate the country is currently wrestling with.

Rea said:

“They are denying us access to jobs and paying us lousy money to make us look forward to something at the end of the month. This is disgusting.”

All Things Current Affairs observed:

“Yoh, grants are helping, but can we have sustainable jobs? Not everything can and must be solved via handouts.”

Sedirea21 believed that Ramaphosa was electioneering.

“Elections are around the corner. Let the empty promises flow.”

Jake said:

“To those who are seeking jobs, please know that there is nothing unless you’re looking outside of the country. That R370 won’t even buy you a trip to the airport.”

Sarah Laubscher asked:

“How do you seek and find a job that doesn’t exist?”

Lungile opined:

“All he has to do is scrap the minimum wage, and BEE, and jobs will pop up everywhere.”

SP remarked:

“So a permanent unemployment grant, in other words?”

Just asking, was not impressed.

“Really, Mr. President? It’s just another SASSA grant, given that there are already no jobs for people.”

Cyril Ramaphosa was not consulted about the PKTT disbandment

In a related article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu did not consult him when he disbanded the Political Killings Task Team.

Ramaphosa made the revelation in a response to questions raised in Parliament in March 2026. He said that he was unhappy that Mchunu did not consult him.

Source: Briefly News