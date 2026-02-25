Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana delivered the 2026 Budget Review in Parliament on 26 February 2026

The minister announced that the social grants would be increased, except for the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant

Social media users weighed in on the amount each grant was increased by, and the decision not to increase the SRD

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana announced that the grants would be increased. Image: Rodger Bosch

WESTERN CAPE - All social grants will be getting an increase in the next financial year, except one.

That was revealed by Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana in Parliament on 25 February 2026, where he delivered the 2026 Budget Review. For many who rely on the various social grants, all eyes were on the minister to see how much more they would be getting.

While there was good news for some, recipients of the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant were left hoping for more.

Which social grant will not increase?

During his speech, the Minister of Finance noted that the SRD grant will remain at R370. The grant will continue with payments until next year in its current form.

The minister then explained what he meant by in its current form, saying that the president indicated that it should be converted into a livelihood grant.

“What we will then be doing during the course of the year, between now and the next financial year, is to give content to that,” the minister said.

How will the other grants increase?

The minister also confirmed that the other grants would increase as follows. The old age (pension) grant will increase from R2,315 to R2,400. The war veterans grant will increase from R2,335 to R2,420, while the disability grant will go up from R2,315 to R2,400.

The foster care grant rises from R1,250 to R1,295, the care dependency grant will go up from R2,315 to R2,400, and the child support grant will increase from R560 to R580. The grant-in-aid will rise from R560 to R580.

“Social grants constitute the largest share of spending on social development. Excluding the [SRD] grant, spending increases from R246.6 billion in 2025/26 to R276.5 billion in 2028/29. The social relief of distress grant is allocated an additional R36.4 billion to extend payments until 31 March 2027 at the current R370 per month per beneficiary,” the Department of Social Development confirmed.

How did South Africans react?

Social media users weighed in on the grant increases and SRD grant announcement, sharing mixed reactions to them.

Kurt Cochrane said about the SRD grant:

“We are angry.”

Ntesang Madikwane noted:

“It’s better than nothing, guys.”

Zodwa Mngomezulu stated:

“Still no difference. It's an insult again.”

Frans Rondganger added:

“The government gives old people R80, and then they go and buy cars for their children. So, they don't care what happens to the old people.”

Mary Fourie asked:

“Very sad. How will the elderly survive?”

Florance Mpungose stated:

“I'm really not happy. This money is too little. We pay funeral polices and accounts close to R1,000. I am left with peanuts. We need more to survive.”

Charmaine Botha exclaimed:

“It's shocking what they think of the senior citizens.”

SANDF and SAPS to get boost thanks to budget

Briefly News reported that Godongwana announced that the country's security would be given a boost in the budget.

The minister noted that there would be a boost for the Border Management Authority to tackle illegal immigration effectively.

The South African National Defence Force and the South African Police Service will be given extra funds for crime prevention operations.

